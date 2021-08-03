Encinitas skater Brighton Zeuner to be featured on NBC Nightly News

ENCINITAS — Just hours before her competition tonight at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Encinitas resident Brighton Zeuner will be featured in a segment on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Zuener, 17, is taking part in the first-ever Olympic Games to feature skateboarding as a sport.

She will be joined at the games by her longtime friend Bryce Wettstein, also a local of Encinitas, to compete in the women’s park competition at Ariake Park in Tokyo.

17-year-old Brighton Zeuner is one of skateboarding’s biggest young stars. Ahead of her Olympic debut, she spoke with @GadiNBC about how the Games will change the sport and more. Tune in to @NBCNightlyNews tonight (check your local listings). pic.twitter.com/WuxvbepQxe — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 3, 2021

In 2017, Zuener made history by becoming the youngest ever to take home a gold medal at the X-Games in Minneapolis.

The park competition is the final skateboarding event in this year’s Olympic Games and Zuener and Wettstein will look to be the first Americans to take home gold from an Olympic skateboarding event.

The segment featuring Zuener on NBC Nightly News will air at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

The first rounds of the park competition begin at 5 p.m. today local time.