The Coast News Group
Cities Community Encinitas News Region Sports Sports

Encinitas skater Brighton Zeuner to be featured on NBC Nightly News

by Bill Slane0

ENCINITAS — Just hours before her competition tonight at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Encinitas resident Brighton Zeuner will be featured in a segment on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Zuener, 17, is taking part in the first-ever Olympic Games to feature skateboarding as a sport.

She will be joined at the games by her longtime friend Bryce Wettstein, also a local of Encinitas, to compete in the women’s park competition at Ariake Park in Tokyo.

In 2017, Zuener made history by becoming the youngest ever to take home a gold medal at the X-Games in Minneapolis.

The park competition is the final skateboarding event in this year’s Olympic Games and Zuener and Wettstein will look to be the first Americans to take home gold from an Olympic skateboarding event.

The segment featuring Zuener on NBC Nightly News will air at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

The first rounds of the park competition begin at 5 p.m. today local time.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Bill Slane is a native of North County and graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in 2012. Bill earned a journalism degree in 2016 from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. He previously worked as a reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While living in Los Angeles, Bill worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers' public relations department. Contact Bill with tips and story ideas at [email protected]

Leave a Comment