Delight in the flavors of France at L’atelier de Paris

CARLSBAD — Dive into the delectable flavors of France and the Mediterranean at L’atelier de Paris, a specialty pastry shop nestled in Poinsettia Village.

Managing partners and Chefs Mehrdokht Riazati and Guillaume Van Cappel have a deeply rooted passion for exquisite cuisine as well as their Belgian heritage. The two have embarked on a culinary adventure to bring a fusion of French and Mediterranean cuisine to coastal Carlsbad through their years of accumulated knowledge and experience.

“Our culinary education and craft have been honed through years of dedication and experience,” said Van Cappel, the restaurant’s executive pastry chef. “With a commitment to excellence, we source the finest ingredients and prioritize organic options whenever possible.”

The Parisian-themed café caters to a wide spectrum of taste palates without compromising the high quality of their food.

“Our daily routine revolves around sourcing fresh, local ingredients from the market to ensure the highest standards of quality and freshness,” Van Cappel said.

Pastries at the shop include everything from the classic croissant to the almond croissant, highly popular quiches and crepes, and seasonal specials that keep guests coming back for more new treats.

The café also offers lunch items as well as breakfast and brunch specials.

“Our omelet French toast and panini salads are perennial favorites, drawing customers back for more,” Van Cappel said. “We continuously strive to enhance our patrons’ dining experience in our cozy lounge patio corner.”

Beyond consistently creating fabulous foods, the café duo are planning to implement a robust loyalty program as a way to express their gratitude to their loyal customers. The loyalty program will be designed to incentivize return visits and foster a sense of appreciation, the executive chef explained.

L’atelier de Paris has also extended its culinary expertise to custom creations and catering services.

“Whether it’s hosting baby showers and engagement parties or birthday parties on our patio – or catering for corporate offices and private gatherings – we tailor our services to exceed expectations,” Van Cappel said.

Poinsettia Village has been the perfect location for the shop, whose owners enjoy bringing delicious pastries to Carlsbad residents and visitors alike. The duo have built up a rapport with regulars that they hope to maintain well into the future.

“Poinsettia Village was a natural choice for us due to its vibrant community and loyal customer base,” Van Cappel said. “The familiarity and warmth we feel with our patrons, many of whom we know by name, create a sense of kinship that truly embodies our vision of a family-oriented dining environment.”

Visit L’atelier de Paris between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week at 7150 Avenida Encinas in Carlsbad.

For questions about catering or other services, call 760-918-3473.