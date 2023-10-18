Commentary: The latest at SANDAG

Let’s start with some great news! Thanks to the unwavering efforts of SANDAG Board members, led by San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, we have successfully eliminated the mileage tax from the transportation plan. Mayor Jones pushed vigorously for this issue to be heard and got most of her colleagues to remove this tax.

It’s a significant win for San Diego County! However, our work is far from over. SANDAG is still actively pursuing its $160 billion transportation plan, and with the mileage tax out of the picture, they are exploring alternative funding sources. The agency’s latest proposal involves converting over 800 miles of San Diego County roads into managed toll lanes.

We already bear the burden of some of the highest driving costs in the country. From exorbitant gas prices due to steep gas taxes to the nation’s highest vehicle registration fees, San Diegans feel the impact on their wallets daily. The prospect of managed toll lanes on nearly every road will only further strain our finances.

The mileage tax was removed through the collective voice of our community speaking out in opposition. Our politicians listened because we made ourselves heard. To thwart the proposal for a managed toll on our beloved San Diego roads, we must unite again and demonstrate the same dedication.

I urge you to contact your local SANDAG representative and express your thoughts and concerns about this toll lane proposal. Your input matters; together, we can ensure our voices are heard and our roads remain accessible to all.

Thank you for your continued support in defending the interests of our community.

Jim Desmond represents District 5 on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.