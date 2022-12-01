Woman loses emergency C-section suit

OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency C-section (Cesarean section) – allegedly without anesthesia – at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical
negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal
government.
Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to Tri-
City Medical Center in 2017 while just over 41 weeks pregnant, with the intent
of inducing labor.
When the fetal heart rate could not be read, Dr. Sandra Lopez, an
obstetrician from the federally funded Vista Community Clinic, called for the C-
section. While Mota had initially been given a local and epidural anesthetic,
she alleged in her lawsuit that the effects had almost entirely worn off by the
time Lopez ordered the C-section and that the Pitocin administered might have
caused the baby’s distress.
The government contends Lopez performed “pinch tests” to determine
whether Mota had any sensation and found she did not. Mota denied any such
tests occurred.
By the time the C-section was ordered, attempts to summon the
anesthesiologist were unsuccessful and Lopez decided to proceed with the
surgery. The government wrote in its brief that the doctor “was confronted
with an obstetrical emergency in which minutes and even seconds make the
difference between delivering a normal, healthy baby and a child with lifelong
catastrophic disabilities.”
In Mota’s trial brief, her attorney contends Lopez never obtained
Mota’s consent regarding the decision and that Mota “adamantly voiced her
strong opposition” to it without anesthesia, while the government alleged Mota
was advised of the situation and agreed to it.
Mota alleged that once the surgery began, she screamed in pain and
pleaded with Lopez to stop. The anesthesiologist arrived mid-surgery and
administered an anesthetic, which Mota’s attorney alleged happened “too late
to prevent the incredible pain and suffering.”
Mota’s baby, a daughter named Cali, was born healthy.
U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia, who presided over a bench trial
regarding the lawsuit, ruled in the government’s favor. In his written
ruling, the judge said that while Mota did not receive general anesthesia, she
had received other forms of anesthesia prior to the operation.
Though the judge conceded she “suffered,” he wrote that “in a
stressful circumstance, she consented to an emergency procedure without general
anesthesia with her expected child in peril.”
He also wrote that Mota’s screams and pleas – which were reportedly
heard by her fiancée and sister outside the operating room – were not
confirmed by the other nurses and no one in the operating room witnessed Mota
refusing to undergo the procedure.
“The court accepts that plaintiff, her fiancée, and her sister believe what they are saying, but the court believes their recollection of events are the product of the stress of the moment and the lack of perception of the events as they unfolded,” Battaglia wrote.