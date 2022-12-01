Woman loses emergency C-section suit

OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency C-section (Cesarean section) – allegedly without anesthesia – at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical

negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal

government.

Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to Tri-

City Medical Center in 2017 while just over 41 weeks pregnant, with the intent

of inducing labor.

When the fetal heart rate could not be read, Dr. Sandra Lopez, an

obstetrician from the federally funded Vista Community Clinic, called for the C-

section. While Mota had initially been given a local and epidural anesthetic,

she alleged in her lawsuit that the effects had almost entirely worn off by the

time Lopez ordered the C-section and that the Pitocin administered might have

caused the baby’s distress.

The government contends Lopez performed “pinch tests” to determine

whether Mota had any sensation and found she did not. Mota denied any such

tests occurred.

By the time the C-section was ordered, attempts to summon the

anesthesiologist were unsuccessful and Lopez decided to proceed with the

surgery. The government wrote in its brief that the doctor “was confronted

with an obstetrical emergency in which minutes and even seconds make the

difference between delivering a normal, healthy baby and a child with lifelong

catastrophic disabilities.”

In Mota’s trial brief, her attorney contends Lopez never obtained

Mota’s consent regarding the decision and that Mota “adamantly voiced her

strong opposition” to it without anesthesia, while the government alleged Mota

was advised of the situation and agreed to it.

Mota alleged that once the surgery began, she screamed in pain and

pleaded with Lopez to stop. The anesthesiologist arrived mid-surgery and

administered an anesthetic, which Mota’s attorney alleged happened “too late

to prevent the incredible pain and suffering.”

Mota’s baby, a daughter named Cali, was born healthy.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia, who presided over a bench trial

regarding the lawsuit, ruled in the government’s favor. In his written

ruling, the judge said that while Mota did not receive general anesthesia, she

had received other forms of anesthesia prior to the operation.

Though the judge conceded she “suffered,” he wrote that “in a

stressful circumstance, she consented to an emergency procedure without general

anesthesia with her expected child in peril.”

He also wrote that Mota’s screams and pleas – which were reportedly

heard by her fiancée and sister outside the operating room – were not

confirmed by the other nurses and no one in the operating room witnessed Mota

refusing to undergo the procedure.

“The court accepts that plaintiff, her fiancée, and her sister believe what they are saying, but the court believes their recollection of events are the product of the stress of the moment and the lack of perception of the events as they unfolded,” Battaglia wrote.