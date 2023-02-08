Woman killed i on I-5 Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A 20-year-old Northern California woman was killed today in a car crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside, authorities reported.

The motorist was headed north at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday when the

Nissan Altima she was driving veered off the freeway south of Oceanside

Boulevard for unknown reasons, overturned and tumbled down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The name of the woman, from Elverta, near Sacramento, was withheld pending family

notification. She died at the scene of the accident.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the

cause of this (crash),” CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.