The Coast News Group
Escondido P.D.
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Escondido.   
Escondido

Woman found dead in Escondido

by Coast News wire services67

ESCONDIDO — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Escondido.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 the Escondido Police Department notified the California Highway Patrol of a possibly dead woman on the El Norte on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15.

The Escondido Fire Department was dispatched to the area and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene east of the off-ramp in a known homeless encampment area, according to the CHP.

Fire crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Law enforcement personnel observed signs of foul play, including defensive wounds to the victim, according to the CHP. The agency is working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit at (858) 944-6300.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment