Woman found dead in Escondido

ESCONDIDO — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead near a freeway off-ramp in Escondido.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 the Escondido Police Department notified the California Highway Patrol of a possibly dead woman on the El Norte on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15.

The Escondido Fire Department was dispatched to the area and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene east of the off-ramp in a known homeless encampment area, according to the CHP.

Fire crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Law enforcement personnel observed signs of foul play, including defensive wounds to the victim, according to the CHP. The agency is working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the CHP Border Division Major Crimes Unit at (858) 944-6300.