Woman dies in apparent homicide on South Santa Fe Ave in Vista

VISTA — A woman in her thirties died due to injuries from a reported altercation along South Santa Fe Avenue on Wednesday evening in Vista.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a radio call of an altercation along South Santa Fe around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and located the victim with signs of trauma to her upper torso. After being transported to the hospital, her condition continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances of the death. A male who appeared to be between the ages of 40 and 45 was seen with the victim during the altercation, but his connection to the incident is unknown.

As of early Thursday, the identity of the victim was not known. Deputies said she appeared to be between the ages of 30 and 35.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, or contact them after hours at 858-565-5200. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously at 888-580-8477.

