Wine, food industry supports United Through Reading’s Storybook Ball

Deployments are common for military families, with over 100,000 parents leaving nearly 250,000 children at home annually. United Through Reading understands the importance of connecting families, offering on-demand storytime video recordings read by separated parents along with a copy of the book delivered to their children to bridge the gap during separations.

This helps children feel closer to their deployed parents, reducing stress and enhancing their development.

Moreover, it supports emotional bonds for service members and eases their reintegration into family life. This free program is accessible to all branches of the military, including veterans. United Through Reading strengthens military families’ literacy, emotional bonds, and well-being through the power of reading together at every age, no matter the distance.

I readily rejoined this year’s ball committee after receiving an invitation from longtime friend and mentor Committee Chair Rob Pennoyer and UTR CEO Tim Farrell.

The weekend-before-Halloween event allowed guests the option to abandon formal wear for storybook character costumes, adding a whimsical touch to the affair. An accidental spill of Daou cabernet sauvignon on my shirt during the pre-dinner reception turned into an unexpected part of my character for the night, albeit not the one I intended.

I was grateful again this year for the wine and food industry’s overwhelming support for the UTR Story Book Ball. Despite a shaky economy and world unrest, Sal Ercolano, owner of The Butcher Shop and The Godfather, donated $100 gift cards for each restaurant.

Randy Smerik, owner of Solare Ristorante in Liberty Station, San Diego Magazine’s 2023 Best Restaurant winner, also pitched in a $100 gift card.

Victor Magalhaes, owner of Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria, contributed two passes for one of his upcoming monthly wine dinners valued at $150.

Keith Rolle, winemaker and managing director for Ocean Beach’s Gianni Buonomo Vintners, donated a wine-tasting package for four. Gianni Buonomo secured its sixth consecutive Best of 2023 Readers’ Choice award from San Diego Magazine and earned Critic’s Choice recognition for the third time in six years.

I was genuinely humbled by Daniel Daou, co-owner and master winemaker of Daou Vineyards, and the winery’s above-and-beyond contribution of Daou cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, and rosé for the pre-dinner reception and dinner.

Additionally, Daniel Daou donated a signed bottle of their flagship 2020 Soul of a Lion and a wine-tasting and culinary experience at Daou Mountain for four. As part of the evening’s live auction, which auctioneer Mark Drilling oversaw, the bottle and the Daou Mountain experience brought in a whopping $2,500.

Serving 180 guests with a three-course meal at the Hilton was an impressive feat, and the culinary team’s skills were showcased throughout the evening. The Daou chardonnay beautifully complemented a baby spinach and frisée salad with feta cheese, blackberries, candied walnuts, and citrus-maple vinaigrette.

The Daou cabernet sauvignon was a perfect match for the herb-crusted chicken, roasted peppers, creamed farro, and grilled asparagus, enhancing the flavors. The evening concluded with a delightful butter toffee cheesecake paired excellently with the same cabernet.

The program opened with remarks from United Through Reading’s CEO, Tim Farrell, celebrating milestones like connecting their three millionth military family member, distributing 85,000 books, participating in 450 events, and recording 9,000 stories. Rear Admiral Yvette Davids and Crystal Bettenhausen-Bubulka shared personal stories of UTR’s support.

Epsilon Systems, a San Diego-based company, received the Military Family Leadership Award, with CEO Bryan Min sharing his family’s story. Author and filmmaker David Barclay-Moore received the Audrey Geisel Friend of Military Children Award, dedicating his latest book, Boyogi, to his late father, Army veteran John Nathaniel Moore.

I was excited to see that the Story Book Ball raised over $150,000 for this amazing cause. Those wishing to learn more about UTR and possibly contribute can do so at unitedthroughreading.org.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

Sal Ercolano, proprietor of The Butcher Shop, is hosting a Prisoner Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. Guests will experience The main course features char-grilled Wagyu New York Strip steak braised short ribs with truffle parmesan whipped potatoes and roasted Brussels sprouts paired with Prisoner Red Blend. The cost is $120 per person and includes tax and gratuity. RSVP at butchershopsandiego.com.