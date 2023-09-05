Who’s News: 9/8/23

DEAN’S LIST

Sophia Rotchford of Encinitas made the spring dean’s list at Seton Hall University.

NEW STUDENT

Van Coughlin of Solana Beach has enrolled as a Class of 2027 student at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

ART DIRECTOR

Melissa Fernandes starts next season as the new artistic director for Carlsbad Playreaders.

SURF MUSEUM USA

Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards named the California Surf Museum in Oceanside as the nation’s second-best attraction for sports fans.

CREDIT UNION

California Coast Credit Union has named Kellen Gill as its chief audit and risk officer and Robert Whitton as vice president of the branch network.

HOSPITAL HONORS

Cal Hospital Compare, a nonprofit organization that rates California’s top performing hospitals, named Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas to its opioid care and maternity care honor rolls.

SOROPTIMIST CONVENTION

Members of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland attended the Soroptimist International quadrennial International Convention in Dublin, Ireland, during the last week in July. Those who attended include Jennifer Luz-Olson, Thoralinda Soyland, Karen Thompson, Runa Gunnars, Elizabeth Freed, Sherry Luz and Pat Origlieri.

WELDING VETS

Eight veterans from throughout the nation completed six weeks of training and certification through the Veterans Welding Training Program, supported by the Wounded Warriors Family Support and the United Automobile Workers-Ford. Christopher Laliberte, a Marine veteran from Oceanside, completed the program.