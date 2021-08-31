Who’s News: 9/3/21

CVA HONORED

At the 2021 State of the Community presentation Aug. 20, the Carlsbad Village Association was presented with the Ready Carlsbad Business Alliance Emergency Preparedness Award. CVA Executive Director Christine Davis accepted the award for the work the organization did on behalf of the businesses in Carlsbad Village during the pandemic throughout 2020.

CODERSCHOOL OPENS

Marcel Brunello, of the CoderSchool, 207 S El Camino Real, Suite C, Encinitas, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand opening Aug. 24. The after-school coding program for ages 7 to 18 can equip your child with critical skills like logic, breaking complex problems into manageable chunks, working with others toward an end goal and confidence.

TOP NURSING STUDENTS

MiraCosta College students Kari Brayall and Tiffany Reece, were each awarded a $3,000 grant through the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education. Both were sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter VL in Rancho Santa Fe. Brayall will graduate from MiraCosta College this December with an associate degree in nursing, having received an Associate Degree in Science and Mathematics from MiraCosta in 2019. Reece will graduate from MiraCosta College in December with an associate degree in nursing.

HEISMAN SCHOLARSHIP

The Heisman Trophy Trust opened applications in August for the 2021 Heisman High School Scholarship program. The program honors hundreds of the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes each year. This year, the college scholarship amounts have been doubled, increasing support for each student-athlete’s education. Community-minded scholar-athletes can apply at https://heismanscholarship.com.

FUNDRAISER FOR HOSPICE

The Hospice Of North County is working to raise $8,000 for new medical equipment. To donate money for a bladder scanner, visit https://impact.hospicenorthcoast.org/campaign/medical-equipment-pacifica-house/c352377.

HELP FOR PROMISES2KIDS

In celebration of Promises2Kids’ 40th anniversary of providing hope, support and opportunities for San Diego foster children, 23 local restaurants partnered up to help support the 3,000 children in foster care. Foodies 4 Foster Kids ran throughout the month of May and raised more than $35,000 for Promises2Kids.

UPWARD BOUND

• Summer 2021 North County graduates from the University of Alabama include Carmel Valley residents Lauren Baldwin, bachelor of arts; Stacey Jacobson, doctor of philosophy; and Callaway McKinnon, bachelor of science in human environmental sciences.

• Fariba Attarnezhad of Carlsbad graduated with a master of science in pharmacogenomics from Manchester University on May 22.

AWARD AT CSUSM

Cal State San Marcos has received national recognition for the innovative student coaching program that it launched last year, partly in response to the coronavirus pandemic. CSUSM has been selected to receive the 2021 AASCU Excellence and Innovation Award for Student Success.