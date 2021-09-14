Who’s News: 9/17/21

AAUW GRANTS

American Association of University Women is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 Fellowships and Grants for women pursuing academic work or leading innovative community projects to empower women and girls. See the fellowships or grants at aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants/. The applications are due Nov. 1 to Dec. 1, depending on the type of fellowship or grant requested.

NEW BODY SPA

Set to open, Body Spa Salons will debut in Carlsbad with a new location, in a 5,200-square-foot location on Oct. 1, and is now leasing spaces with no long-term contracts for professionals specializing in hair, nails, skin, massage, and medical/wellness like weight-reducing services, med-spas, vitamin infusions, and acupuncture. Professionals interested in leasing space at Body Spa Carlsbad can visit www.bodyspasalons.com.

TITLE FOR CONSERVANCY

The Escondido Creek Conservancy has been accredited by the Land Trust Alliance, and joined a network of more than 450 accredited land trusts across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust. It is one of only three organizations in San Diego County with this distinction, joining San Diego Habitat Conservancy and the Fallbrook Land Conservancy

KIDS FOR PEACE

Carlsbad-based Kids for Peace is looking for volunteers to make “Love Links” paper chains. Visit https://kidsforpeaceglobal.org/linkedbylove/ for more information.