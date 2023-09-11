Who’s News: 9/15/23

ELECTIONS

Oceanside Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim officially announced his plan to run for mayor in 2024.

COAST TO CREST

The state is providing $1.4 million to complete the one-mile Osuna Segment of the Coast to Crest Trail in the San Dieguito River Park.

RAIL SAFETY

The North County Transit District Board of Directors unanimously adopted September as Rail Safety Month to educate the public about dangerous behaviors around railroad tracks.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the summer dean’s list at their respective universities: James Singer of Rancho Santa Fe at the University of Alabama; and Michelle Huerta of Carlsbad, Mechelle Head of Vista, Steven Epperson of San Marcos, Meredith Creteau of Encinitas and Joshua Morris, Brynn Savage, Sheila Gue and Robert Lesniak of Oceanside at Southern New Hampshire University.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students made the summer president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University: Westin Erdman of Escondido, Jacqueline Kessel of Rancho Santa Fe, Daniel Morse of San Marcos, Breanna Jones and Yvonne Shell of Vista, Rachel Irons and Skyla Nelson of Carlsbad, and Daniel Peck, Betty Santiago, Reuel Wilson, Briana Kennedy, Freesia Farris, Hengameh Bahadori, Kyle Campbell, Carter High and Jose Garza of Oceanside.

SUMMER GRADUATES

Lauren Hervey of Del Mar and Presley Simo of Carlsbad graduated from the University of Alabama over the summer.

NEW STUDENT

Alfonso Young of Del Mar has enrolled as part of the class of 2027 at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

NEW BOOK

Oceanside author Teresa Kokke has published her new novel, “Yes, Milord,” through RoseDog Books.

TEACHER ARTWORK

The Poway Center for the Performing Arts is showcasing artwork by Soudabeh Memarzadeh, a teacher at Del Lago Academy in Escondido, in the “Miniscapes: Exploring Nature’s Details with Watercolor, Ink, Mixed Media and Markers” exhibit through Sept. 24.

LIGHTHOUSE AWARDS

The Escondido Union High School District has announced recipients of the 2023 Lighthouse Awards, which are given each year to faculty who go above and beyond their daily work. This year’s recipients are Sabrina Green, humanities teacher at Del Lago Academy; Desiree Victoria, accounts clerk at the District Service Center; Jesus Gonzalez, ESL teacher at the Escondido Adult School; Enrique Cardon, special education teacher at Escondido High School; Carlos Tirado, printing equipment operator at Orange Glen High School; Oscar Vera, lead campus security at San Pasqual High School; and Monica Lee, RTP teacher at Valley High School.