Who’s News: 8/6/21

OPENING DELAYED

OhMy! Creative’s ribbon-cutting has been moved to 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at 535 Encinitas Blvd., #116, Encinitas. OhMy! Creative is a Party-in-a-Box shop, exclusively online.

PROJECT PERFORMER OPENS

Kayla Schaffroth invites the community to the grand opening of her new in-person business, Project Performer. Enjoy an afternoon of musical theater and acting workshops, refreshments. Project Performer is a one-stop training studio catered towards up-and-coming performers (ages 8 to 18), so that they can book the roles they want, gain acceptance to their dream schools and thrive. E-mail [email protected]. Masks will be required for the indoor workshops.

AL’S TURNS 30

Al’s Café in the Village, 795 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, is celebrating 30 years of home-style breakfasts and lunches. Locally owned by Al and Barbara Wanamaker, Al’s Café in the Village persevered and survived thanks to a very dedicated and loyal staff, many of whom have been with Al’s for nearly 10 years. They are open every day from 6:30am to 2:00pm and offer take-out and delivery. Visit orderalscafeinthevillage.com or call (760) 729-5448.

NEW FACE AT PACE

Gary and Mary West at PACE announced Azaria Taber as its new Center Director for its Adult Day Health Center in San Marcos, serving San Diego North County seniors. Taber is a Vista resident.

BEST REGIONAL HOSPITAL

U.S. News and World Report named Palomar Medical Center Escondido to its “Best Regional Hospitals” list today and revealed the medical center had achieved a “High Performing” ranking in six procedure areas, including hip replacement, knee replacement, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease).

HONOR GRADS

• Bryn Middlebrook of Carlsbad graduated magna cum laude and with university honors in business and Dani Aizenman of Del Mar graduated with a master of arts in biology at Miami University in May.

• Geneva Marie Sanchez of Carlsbad earned her doctorate in education from the combined program with Cal State San Marcos and UC San Diego. Sanchez teaches sociology classes at Cal State San Marcos and National University.

TOP OF CLASS

• The spring 2021 dean’s list at Linfield University included Claire Harris of Carlsbad and Kelsi Mikayla Otto and Alexander Chachas of San Diego.

• Caitlin Walker of Oceanside and Robert Renkin of Encinitas were named to the spring 2021 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

• Dane Thoreson of San Diego was named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

• Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester included Hannah Loly and Lucas Polidori of Rancho Santa Fe, Ariana Chadha, Kate Chang, Annabel Xu, Andrew Wiesley, Andrew Xuan, Owen Hansen, Maggie Basinger and Maddie Yu of San Diego, Maria Clark of San Marcos, Ilona Eaton of Del Mar, and Mason Kohn of Solana Beach.

BBB SCHOLARSHIPS

Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is offering up to $5,000 in scholarships to high school students in graduating classes 2022-2025, residing in San Diego County. The Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship Contest requires students to submit a 400-word or less essay on the topic of “‘The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in the Community.” There is no cost to enter and applications are due by Aug. 29 at torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. To request a paper application or for more details, e-mail [email protected].

GOLD AWARD FOR SERVPRO

Juan Araya and Jose Araya of SERVPRO of North Vista/San Marcos, received the Legacy Gold award at the company’s 52nd annual convention, held July 23.

PET FOOD GIVEAWAY

Rancho Coastal Humane Society had another swift and successful pet food giveaway July 24. RCHS President Judi Sanzo was joined by Danielle from “I’m a Keeper” rescue in Los Angeles. Danielle drove an hour and 45 minutes for the food. Along the way she stopped to get gas….and she rescued a dog living in a trash heap in the gas station parking lot.

LIBRARY HAS FRIENDS

In July, the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library presented a check for $56,750 to Oceanside Public Library. The check is a portion of $85,000 pledged by the Friends to the Library for 2021. The Friends, a non-profit all-volunteer organization, was founded in 1971 to raise funds to augment the Library’s budget.

NEW COACHES AT CSUSM

A third and final round of coaching hires by Cal State San Marcos Athletics welcomed A.J. Robinson as assistant softball coach, LPGA golfer Tiffany Joh as assistant men’s and women’s golf coach and Matt Bergandi as assistant baseball coach.