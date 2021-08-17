Who’s News: 8/20/21

STARS OF ‘STELLALUNA’

New Village Arts Theatre in Carlsbad presents a fully staged production of “Stellaluna,” performed by teenagers and young adults with neurodiversity and perfect for all ages, including North County residents Ethan Marr, who plays Stellaluna; Jacob Brown, Rachel Ford, Kenton Makings, Nora Ryder and Alfredo Verde.

BREWER’S BIRTHDAY

Culture Brewing is turning 4, from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at 629 S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Swing by to join them as they celebrate their 4-year anniversary with a new beer release, new merchandise and fun, featuring Cucumber Jalapeno La Cerveza, Passion Fruit, Orange & Guava Encinitas Hazy IPA, $22 Bundle – Glass, Bandana and two Speciality Pints.

RIBBON CUTTINGS

On Aug. 14, Tamarindo Del Mar, 1555 Camino Del Mar Ste. 116-117, Del Mar and Beeside Balcony, 1201 Camino Del Mar #200, Del Mar, celebrated ribbon cuttings.

STAR STUDENTS

• Taraneh Barjesteh of Encinitas will work with the Savannah River National Laboratory in materials science research with three other University of Alabama students to conduct STEM research and technical projects at Department of Energy’s National Laboratories and facilities this fall.

• Saige Metsch, School of Nursing, and Zoey Metsch, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, both of Carlsbad, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Kansas.

• Katherine Potz of Carlsbad has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Potz is studying dance.

• Alexander Chachas and Kelsi Mikayla Otto of San Diego and Claire Harris of Carlsbad were named to the Linfield University spring 2021 dean’s list.

CONGRATS TO GRADS

• Dane Thoreson of San Diego graduated from Troy University during summer semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

• Margaret Jaurigue of San Diego received a Master of Business Administration and Taylor Larie Sidney of Solana Beach received a Master of Science in Dietetics from the University of Rhode Island.

O’SIDE EXPANSION AWARD

The city of Oceanside is being awarded $1.06 million for its planned Well Expansion and Brine Minimization Project from the Federal Bureau of Reclamation under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation (WIIN) Act Desalination Program. The City had also received $2.623 million from the Bureau of Reclamation in 2018 and combined with this latest award, the total grant funding for this project totals $3.683 million. The project is anticipated to yield an additional 450 acre-feet of local water supplies per year.

HONORS FOR MISSION FED

Mission Fed and its marketing partners, CSBimpact and Simpler & Simpler, received the Gold Award in Rebrand/Brand Evolution category, accounting for 83 percent of all new member growth in 2020 among area credit union competitors, despite the COVID-induced slowdown. In addition, Mission Fed and its partners received a Silver Award in the category of Broadcast for Credit Unions Across the Nation with assets of $1B for its new community-based commercial, “Good for you. Good for all.”

NEW SPA DIRECTOR

Ocean Pearl Spa, in the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, at 5480 Grand Pacific Drive, Carlsbad, has announced the appointment of its new Spa Director, Kerri Calver, who is overseeing the reopening of Ocean Pearl Spa. The Ocean Pearl Spa is reopening its doors to those looking to unwind and rejuvenate.

SOLANA CENTER HAS PLANS

Following the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, Solana Center, 137 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, offers a range of services to assist in mitigating climate change through proper waste diversion, creation of healthy soils, watershed protection and conservation, including reducing global food to prevent the production of warming methane gases and counter climate change. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (760) 436-7986, ext. 713.

TABER JOINS PACE

Gary and Mary West of PACE, announced Vista resident Azaria Taber as its new Center Director for its Adult Day Health Center in San Marcos, serving San Diego North County seniors.