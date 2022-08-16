Who’s News: 8/19/22

NEW LITTLE CAKES

Little Cakes Kitchen will open a Vista location at 1031 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite A, Vista in August 2022. Little Cakes is a repeat Food Network “Cupcake Wars” winner. In addition, Little Cakes Kitchen is the first Frontline Friendly Certified company, being accredited by Frontline Careers. For more information, visit LittleCakesKitchen.com and FrontlineCareers.com or contact Don Hein at [email protected] or (760) 842-3222

FEED THE COMMUNITY

The Olivenhain Town has partnered with Encinitas-based Healthy Day Partners for Homegrown Hunger Relief. A Donation Station is on the Germania Hotel front porch every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road. Help end hunger in our community by dropping off excess garden produce. Healthy Day Partners will donate to local food pantries. For more information, visit healthydaypartners.org

SDUHSD NAMES PRINCIPALS

The San Dieguito Union High School District appointed Celeste Barnette as principal at Diegueño Middle School, and new assistant principals: Katie Bendix at La Costa Canyon High School, Jaime Garman at San Dieguito High School Academy and Nathan Molina at Carmel Valley Middle School. Barnette served as an assistant principal at Earl Warren Middle School and at San Dieguito High School Academy.

STAR STUDENTS

• Students named to the Emerson College dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester include Brian Chander of Rancho Santa Fe; Liliana Amato, El Levinson and Ray Cheverton of San Diego; Keona Lee and Isabelle Montez of Oceanside; and Sarah Michelsen, Evan O’Leonard and Rocco Polanco of Carlsbad.

• Lauren North of Solana Beach graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Tufts University.

• Students named to the Tufts University dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester include Alexander Balikian, Kate Chang, Ariana Chadha, Maggie Basinger, Owen Hansen, Maddie Ford, Andrew Wiesley, Andrew Xuan, Jason Tang, Justin Wang and Maddie Yu of San Diego; Lila Brucia of Carlsbad; Maria Clark of San Marcos; Connor Kinney, Chase Mangini and Lucas Polidori of Rancho Santa Fe; Mason Kohn of Solana Beach; Hannah Loly of Encinitas; and Quinn Watson of Del Mar.

• Ashley Fox, of Oceanside was named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the summer semester

DOCUPET LICENSES

San Diego Humane Society has partnered with a new dog licensing provider. As of Aug. 8, all new dog licenses for residents of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, San Diego, San Marcos, Solana Beach, Vista and Oceanside will be issued via DocuPet at docupet.com. Learn more at sdhumane.org/services/licensing.

FAIR THEME

The 22nd District Agricultural Association approved a theme for the 2023 San Diego County Fair, held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, “Get Out There!,” running June 7 through July 4.

SALK RESEARCH

Mitochondria are known as cells’ powerhouses, but mounting evidence suggests they also play a role in inflammation. Scientists from the Salk Institute and UC San Diego published new findings in “Immunity” Aug. 2, 2022, where they examined human blood cells and discovered a surprising link between mitochondria, inflammation and DNMT3A and TET2 — two genes that normally help regulate blood cell growth but, when mutated, are associated with an increased risk of atherosclerosis. More information at salk.edu/news/salk-news/.