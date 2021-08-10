Who’s News: 8/13/21

DIGGING OUT OF COVID

The city of San Marcos debuted a $3 million COVID-19 Nonprofit Community Grant Program July 28, aimed at helping essential nonprofits that serve San Marcos residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The San Marcos City Council committed to allocating $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on July 13 to provide needed assistance through grants to nonprofits. Applications are accepted at COVID-19 Nonprofit Community Grant Program.

FOOD GIVEAWAY ENDS

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside Emergency Food Program was scheduled to sunset Aug. 11, as children return to school. The Club hopes to never need this program again, but stands ready should circumstances change.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNER

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Communications Coordinator, Hana Gilbert, has been selected as one of the 2021 Western Association of Chamber Executive W.A.C.E. Academy scholarship recipients. The award will be presented Aug. 12 in Sacramento.

EARLY LEARNING CENTER

Oceanside Public Library celebrated the opening of the Early Learning and Community Information Hub Aug. 11 at 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. The Hub features the “Fishies” mural created by artist Amanda Oswald; early learning programs; parenting workshops; books for young children and their parents and caregivers; and information on local community services. The project is supported by the California State Library, and the Oceanside Public Library Foundation. For more information about the Early Learning and Community Information Hub, and the Oceanside Public Library, visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org, the Library’s social media (@oceansidelibrary) or call (760) 435-5600.

SENIOR LIVING BY MISSION

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 11 for the newest senior living community in Oceanside. This senior living community, Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, is a partnership with the Franciscan Friars of the Mission San Luis Rey. As part of the community that includes 213 apartments with independent living, assisted living and memory care options, the friars will have the opportunity to reside at The Hacienda Mission San Luis Rey, allowing them to stay connected to the community they serve.

SMART COOKIES

• Hiram College named Abriana Schwartz of San Marcos to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

• Jessica Vos of Oceanside has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University for the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020-21 academic year.

CASA NEEDS A HAND

Casa de Amparo, in San Marcos, which supports those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, is seeking volunteers for several upcoming events, including its Crystal Ball gala in November, a holiday donation center and more. It needs help with set-up, clean-up, check-in, auction runners, bartending and ticket sales. Interesting workers should sign up at casadeamparo.org/volunteers/.

PALOMAR GETS GRANT

A grant application in the amount of $102,431 was approved by the Conrad Prebys Foundation for the Palomar College Foundation. The funding will enable the purchase of a full-body Trauma F/X simulation mannikin to be used by Palomar College’s Nursing and Emergency Medical Education (EME) programs.