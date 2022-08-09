Who’s News: 8/12/22

GARDEN GOODIES

Grange Garden will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at 240 S. Cedros Ave, Solana Beach. The store features container gardens, preserved floral design, houseplants, vegetable plants, succulents, unique gifts, and select home décor.

FREE STUDENT MEALS

The San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) Nutrition Services department will serve free meals to all students during the 2022-2023 school year. All in-person students may receive one breakfast and one lunch at no charge at all district middle and high schools. No application, registration or eligibility documentation is required. For more information, visit SDUHSDnutrition.com.

GOOD AT BASEBALL

Former Cal State San Marcos student-athlete Garrett Apker will get an opportunity to play professionally as the right-handed pitcher has signed with the Detroit Tigers as an undrafted free agent.

NEW COACH

The Cal State San Marcos baseball team will have a new leader this fall as CSUSM Director of Athletics Jennifer Milo announced the hiring of Jose Garcia as the program’s new head coach Aug. 1.

SMART COOKIE

Timothy Richardson of San Marcos graduated in May from Missouri State University with a Master of Business Administration.

DEAN’S LIST

University of Maryland Global Campus dean’s list included Alexander Akimov, Calvin Albright, Joshua Baptist, Donte Bloodworth, Patrick Glenn Johnson, Kaitlynn Paige, Alexis M Nally, David Nicholas Nero, Bradley Noel, Lupe Ofa, Francisco Ortega, Samantha Perez, Juan Ramirez, Ismael Riveragarcia, Dasani Rolle, Jorge Rubero Serrano, Logan Shed, Mikayle Canario Jorge, Jeramy Cueto, David Velasco, Larisa Marie James, Freddy Deleon, Winipher Diaz, Kyle Dougherty, Brian Fentress-Taglisferi and Brandon McCreight, all of Oceanside; Lauren Brower and Ethan Knowles of Carlsbad; Tramaine Brown, Shiya Garcia, Zackary Mclemore of Camp Pendleton; and Sharhonda Jones, Ashtyn Rybecca Lamb, Charles London and John Shockey of Vista.

EXPLORING THE OCEAN

Seatrec moved to North County Vista Business Park from Los Angeles about one year ago in search of modern space, affordable cost of living and fellow ocean-tech-minded businesses. It provides energy harvesting technology that makes ocean exploration more sustainable and cost effective, with low-cost robots with different types of sensors. Visit cityofvista.com/Home/Components/News/News/6574/3226.

TRAVEL ADVICE

Carmel Valley resident Mary Beth McCabe (Mary Travelbest), a Point Loma Nazarene University marketing professor, recently completed writing “5 Steps to Solo Travel, A Woman’s Guide to Travel in Her Prime, Part A,” about the perks of traveling alone. It was released this summer.

AWARD WINNER

Carlsbad-based Ezoic has received a “Sammy” Award from Business Intelligence Group, for its Ad Tester that enables digital publishers to handpick over a thousand potential ad placements for their website and then finds the best combinations for each website page to increase overall ad visibility and revenue while preserving user experience.

RESEARCH AWARD

Biology professor Diego Sustaita, at Cal State San Marcos, has received one of the most prestigious awards available to researchers who are early in their careers. Sustaita won an Early Career Development (CAREER) award from the National Science Foundation, given to “early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.”

NEW BAR RULES

Alcohol beverage servers will get California-mandated, specialized training in Responsible Beverage Service at a local bar and grill. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has established a mandatory training deadline of Aug. 31 for alcohol servers and managers working at businesses across California. Under new state laws — Assembly Bills 1221 and 82 — any individuals serving alcohol or checking IDs at a bar or restaurant must undergo the training.

BUSINESS WEBINARS

Vista Chamber of Commerce reminds you that SDG&E provides webinars for business owners and trade professionals to learn new skills at your own pace. And most are at no cost. You or your employees can learn about the latest in green building practices, technology, and energy-saving solutions from industry experts. Certifications and continuing education units are available for many classes. Check out the class listing at sdge.com/EnergyClasses.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, kittens and small pets for “Clear the Shelters” through Aug. 31. Adopt a dog, cat or kitten for $20 and a small pet for $5 at any of San Diego Humane Society’s campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego.

NEW BELMONT VILLAGE

Belmont Village Senior Living celebrated the grand opening of Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla with an inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony July 14 at the 17-story tower, 3880 Nobel Drive. Visit belmontvillage.com.