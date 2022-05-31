Who’s News: 6/3/22

SAN MARCOS UPDATE

The city of San Marcos has started an update to its General Plan. The General Plan serves as the guiding document for achieving the community’s vision for the future, and the General Plan Update process offers residents and businesses the opportunity to provide input to help shape the direction of the city going forward. For more information, visit https://sanmarcos.generalplan.org/.

NONPROFIT GRANTS

The city of Escondido Nonprofit Relief Fund is now accepting online applications at sdivsbdc.org/grant-for-escondido-nonprofits. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Aug. 11. To apply, nonprofits must be located in or serve the city of Escondido.

TOP STUDENTS

• Evita Woolsey of Encinitas received the college’s dean’s achievement award at the University of Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts.

• Bianca Angelina Plowman, a biology major from Carlsbad, has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Radford University.

• Presley Wollan of Rancho Santa Fe, a Trine University student, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 term.

• Neleh Coleman of Oceanside earned dean’s list designation for the 2022 spring semester at Angelo State University.

• The University of Mississippi announced Sarah Crane of Oceanside, majoring in psychology, was named to the spring 2022 chancellor’s honor roll and Gavin Ryder and Naomi Ryder of Solana Beach were named to the spring 2022 dean’s honor roll.

• Trine University students completing degrees at the end of the spring 2022 semester include Kaitlyn Lee of San Diego and Nathan Luong of Carlsbad.

RISING STARS

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce honored its final Rising Star students of the school year May 24, with winners receiving at least $1,000 in higher education scholarships. Recipients include El Camino High School: Angela Hernandez Lira, Ariyan Perdue, and Nhi Ngo; Oceanside High School: Daniel Cruz, Dianne Ibarra, Julissa Beltran, and Sabrya Mosely; Surfside Educational Academy: Zitlali Valverde Gomez, Angel Gomez Galvan, and Jasmine Perez and Pacific View Charter School: Jonathan Dolores.

OUTSTANDING ATHLETES

Redshirt freshman Paige Donnelly and freshman Savannah Coyle have been named the Cal State San Marcos softball team’s first NCAA Division II National Fastpitch Coaches Association third team. Donnelly was also a D2CCA All-American honorable mention.

ROTARY GIFT

Encinitas Coastal Rotary supported of Carol’s House, CRC’s domestic violence emergency shelter, with a gift in April of $4,555.

FOOD PANTRY OPEN

After two years of modified shopping experience for clients, Community Resource Center’s Food Pantry reopened May 2 for program participants to shop for food and personal care items. Visit https://crcncc.org/food-nutrition-services/ for more information.

MOVING UP

Ware Malcomb design firm, announced the promotion Carlsbad’s Sam Bellomio to engineering manager in the San Diego Sorrento Valley office.

NEW POST OFFICE?

The United States Postal Service is considering the relocation of its retail services currently provided at the Sorrento Valley postal facility located at 3974 Sorrento Valley Boulevard to a new location within the Sorrento Valley ZIP Code. Relocation discussions are occurring because the landlord of the current facility plans to redevelop the property and will not renew the postal facility’s lease. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a public meeting, USPS will be inviting Sorrento Valley customers to send their comments on the proposal within the next 30 days to Attn: San Diego-Sorrento Valley Station Relocation, United States Postal Service, P.O. Box 27497, Greensboro, NC 27498-1103.

COLLEGE BOARD OPENING

The MiraCosta Community College District’s Board of Trustees will accept letters of interest with statements of qualifications for an appointment to fill a board vacancy created by the resignation of David Broad effective May 31. Broad’s term ends in November 2022. For an appointment, submit a letter of interest, resume and an application packet at miracosta.edu to Julie Bollerud, MiraCosta College District, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside, or via email at [email protected], no later than 5 p.m. June 12. While not required, candidates may also submit a letter of recommendation as a part of their application package.

STYLISH COCKTAILS

Reza and Shiva Mortazavi, of San Marcos, have launched Melograno Cocktails, canned cocktails that are designed beautifully enough to carry around like a stylish accessory with flavors that celebrate cultures from around the world. For more information, visit https://melogranococktails.com/.

BILLS PASSED

The California State Senate has passed two bills authored by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) that will strengthen the San Diego region – SB 1027 to augment protection of the San Diego River watershed, and SB 1041, which would help military service members and families by making permanent a sales tax exemption for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.

PETS AND PADRES

Every year, the Padres invite Helen Woodward Animal Center, with an assist from Arizona Humane Society, to Spring Training in Peoria for the Padres and Puppies Calendar photoshoot. Top players spent some time playing ball with a much fuzzier set of teammates, orphan puppies. Game-goers then had a chance to meet adoptable four-legged teammates and get a free calendar at the gate at the May 29 Padres vs. Pirates game.