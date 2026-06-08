Who’s News: 6/12/26

GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective universities: Celeste Yvonne Galvan of Escondido from Doane University in Nebraska, Lottie Maynard of Vista from Northern Illinois University, Marcus Fancher of Oceanside from Fort Hays State University in Kansas and Devon O’Dell of San Diego from York College of Pennsylvania.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective universities: Carter Kermott of Carlsbad at Mercer University in Georgia, Caroline Carnes of San Marcos at Fairfield University in Connecticut, Bobby Hartman and Beor Keele of Escondido at Geneva College in Pennsylvania, Soulle Zamot of Oceanside at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, Brynna Guy of Vista at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania and Zoey Ronco of San Diego at Missouri State University.

INTERNATIONAL BALLERINA

North County-based ballerina Ariel Asatryan, 17, recently participated in the Arabesque International Ballet Competition in Perm, Russia, where she was the only American dancer invited to perform on stage in the historic Perm State Tchaikovsky Opera and Ballet Theatre. She successfully passed two rounds of the competition. Ariel’s father, Sayat Asatryan, is the director of Encinitas Ballet Academy.

STUDENT SHOW

After nearly a year of preparation, 55 children between ages 6-16 performed in “Paradise,” an original, volunteer-manned musical about climate change and sustainability at the Star Theatre in Oceanside on May 31. Students wore costumes made entirely from donated recyclables. More than 70 volunteers contributed thousands of hours to build the production from scratch. The performance aimed to show that meaningful change begins with awareness, creativity and collective action.

CHEF’S DELICACIES

North County-based Chef Rachel Adina Mullen (Chef Adina) recently received the Gourmand World Cookbook Award in the vegan category for her newest cookbook, “Vegan Flavors of the World Volume 2: A Deeper Journey – Plant-Based Dishes Inspired by Global Traditions.” Chef Adina’s work focuses on celebrating global cuisines and cultural storytelling through plant-based food while bringing international flavors and culinary education to the San Diego community. She also received several awards for Volume 1 of the same series.

BALL GOWNS

Impact Coastal Alliance, formerly known as the Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito, is collecting ball gowns for the wives of enlisted Marines. Last year, the organization donated 100 ball gowns to the Armed Forces YMCA at Camp Pendleton for the United States Marine Corps annual birthday ball. Prop, evening and cocktail dresses are needed and can be dropped off at the Impact Coastal Alliance Thrift Shop, 1542 Encinitas Boulevard, through June.

CHILDREN’S BOOK

North County-based children’s book author María Felicia Kelley recently released the latest installation in her “Celebrate the HoliDates” series, which covers July 4. The book explores the seasonal traditions of Independence Day ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Beyond the story, the book features an educational facts-and-features glossary and a seasonal recipe for s’mores pie. It is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

PICKLEBALL FUNDRAISER

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad raised over $17,000 to support its programs during the third annual Pickleball Dink and Drink Fundraiser. The tournament took place at the brand-new Pickleball Republic (South), co-hosted by owner Shawn Walker, a Carlsbad native who is a former Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad kid.