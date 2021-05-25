Who’s News: 5/28/21

KEEP YOUR HOME SAFE

The North Coastal Sheriff’s Station would like to help you keep your home safe whether you are taking a long vacation or a day trip. They are doing this by offering a free home security consultation. During a Home Security consultation, a Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialist will review your home entry points (i.e. windows and doors), lighting, landscaping and security in order to make recommendations on how to properly secure your home. Contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s station Crime Specialists Gary Rivers at [email protected] or Jonathon Simon at [email protected] to set up your free consultation.

TOP AWARD FOR NEW VET

Solana Beach resident Alyson Fitzgerald was awarded the Dr. William F. and Helen R. Irwin Memorial Award from the Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Fitzgerald also earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in May.

BUCKLE UP

The City of Carlsbad Police Department joins forces with the California Office of Traffic Safety to promote the annual “Click it or Ticket” seat belt campaign. During the campaign, which runs through June 6, officers will enhance enforcement of seatbelt laws.

NEW CITY OFFICIAL IN VISTA

Amanda Lee has been appointed to the position of Vista Assistant City Manager by City Manager Patrick Johnson. Lee, who recently served as assistant to the city manager, will fill the position left vacant by Aly Zimmermann, who left to become a city manager in northern California. Lee has been with the city since 2013.

ROTARY BACKS LA POSADA

Rotary Club of Carlsbad has earmarked a sizable donation for The Friends of La Posada Homeless Men’s Shelter on June 10. The facility helps men get off the street for approximately 60 days while they work with counselors and professionals to get a job and housing.

NEW CANNABIS OUTLET

STIIIZY cannabis brand has expanded its retail footprint with the opening of its new store at 415 La Tortuga Drive, Vista on May 22.. The brand’s new store of 1,680 square feet will be managed by Nadya Guiterrez and is projected to create 40+ new jobs for local residents.

BOATHOUSE BOOK DEBUT

Arcadia Publishing announces the release of “Miles Minor Kellogg and the Encinitas Boathouses,” by Rachel Brupbacher, debuting June 7. The book tells of the iconic Encinitas boat houses built in 1929. The $21.99 paperback can be purchased at arcadiapublishing.com.

SMART COOKIES

• Southern New Hampshire University named to its Winter 2021 dean’s list Gregory Olwynne and Shaila Mehta of San Diego; Christina Pimentel, Rachel Mills, Arianne Arnold, Roshanda Pierre, Emilee McEachon, Raul Barcenas, Kimberly Isla and Alexandria Weeden, all of Oceanside.

• University of Mississippi Spring 2021 honor roll named Alexandra Shea Friedman, Ryan Howell, Anna Brooks Reed and Bailey J. Thompson of San Diego; Sofia Arline King and Naomi Michele Ryder of Solana Beach; and Braden Brooks Zegras of Carlsbad.

GREAT GRADUATES

At the University of Maryland Global Campus, from San Marcos, Renatta Foston earned her Associate of Arts; Micah Joshua McRae earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology,; Joseph Manuel Arruda earned an Associate of Arts; amd Patrick Ray earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration

From Oceanside, Zachary Price earned an Associate of Arts; Sylvia Madison earned an Associate of Arts; Timoteo Camacho Barrientez earned a Bachelor of Arts in History; Nina Ridgley earned a Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in Humanities; Andre Augustus Tyree earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Jovan Rojas Aguilar earned a Bachelor of Science magna cum laude in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; Michael Anthony Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity; Kimberly Lynn Schultz earned a Master of Business Administration; and Christopher James Houston earned a Master of Business Administration.

From Vista, Ashtyn Rybecca Lamb earned an Associate of Arts and Alexis Russell earned an Associate of Arts.

Lance Catanach of Camp Pendleton earned an Associate of Arts.

CSUSM NAMES VP

Jessica Berger was appointed Cal State San Marcos University’s next vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the CSUSM Foundation. Berger currently serves as assistant vice president for development at Harvey Mudd College in Claremont, where she oversees the Office of College Advancement.

GRAND OPENINGS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will welcome three new businesses to Encinitas with ribbon-cutting ceremonies for JD Legal at 3 p.m. June 1 at 322 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 210, Encinitas; then Broad Street Dough Co. at 8 a.m. June 4 (“National Donut Day”) at 967 S. Coast Hwy 101, Suite 109-B, Encinitas and Drybar Encinitas hair blowout facility, 10 a.m. June 4 at 111 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The public is invited to all events.

NEW DIRECTOR FOR OMWD

Neal Meyers was sworn in this evening as Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s newest director, representing Division 5 of OMWD’s service area. The appointment of Meyers fills the seat vacated by the retirement of outgoing director Ed Sprague.

PALA TOP RV PARK

Pala Casino RV Resort has been awarded a 10/10*/10 Good Sam rating for the sixth consecutive year. Pala Casino RV Resort was one of only 153 Good Sam Parks throughout the U.S. to earn a perfect score in the 2021 rankings. Pala Casino RV Resort was awarded top marks in every category, including facilities, restrooms, showers and overall visual appearance.

LOFTY EXPANDS

Lofty Coffee had a grand opening May 17 of its newest location in Carlsbad Village, in the new State Street Commons. This is the sixth location for the Lofty Coffee team, who first made its name in Encinitas. Another location recently opened in La Costa, open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day at 7740 El Camino Real, Carlsbad.

OMWD HONORS

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors accepted at its May 19 meeting California Water Environment Association San Diego section’s 2020 Plant of the Year Award for its 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility. The Plant of the Year award acknowledges OMWD’s accomplishments in compliance, innovative practices, and cost-effectiveness.

MORE FLIGHTS TO HAWAII

Southwest Airlines will add additional nonstop flights between San Diego and the Hawaiian islands, beginning in June. In addition to its existing flight to Oahu, it will begin flying to Maui, Kauai, and The Big Island, a positive sign for the tourism industry on its road to recovery.

STRETCHLAB OPENING

In Del Mar, StretchLab, a stretching franchise, will hold its Grand Opening of a new state-of-the-art studio June 5. The new studio is located at 12853 El Camino Real, Suite 204 in Del Mar on Fitness Row at the premiere Del Mar Highlands shopping center. StretchLab Del Mar is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY

Stos Partners, a privately held commercial real estate investment firm, has acquired a 62,000 square-foot multi-tenant industrial property in San Marcos. The property, which is currently 100% occupied by six tenants and facilitates a range of light industrial uses, was purchased in an off-market transaction, according to CJ Stos, principal of Stos Partners.