Who’s News: 5/26/23

CALL FOR ARTISTS

Artists with existing public art sculptures are invited to submit a proposal application to loan their artwork for display in one of five locations around Encinitas. Proposal applications must be received by Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MUSICAL

Emerson College student Will Shapiro of San Marcos played in the “Jelly’s Last Jam” musical production, featuring an all-Black cast, in Boston in March.

WATER VISION

More than 150 people recently gathered at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas for a recent fundraiser that raised more than $20,000 to provide a lasting, clean source of water for 400 people.

HOMETOWN HERO

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Anthony Herrera, an Oceanside native and sailor stationed aboard the USS Oregon, was one of 2,400 sailors who received the VIP “Rock Star” status at the annual Fleet Week New York event.

PARK HOST

The city of Encinitas Parks and Recreation Department is seeking an individual or couple to serve as a park host or hosts at Encinitas Community Park on a full-time basis. The position is unpaid, however the park host will be provided free utility hookup and service. Applications will be accepted until May 30 on the city’s PlanetBids website.

COUNTY FAIR HIRING

The San Diego County Fair is now hiring hundreds of seasonal workers. Employment opportunities are available for customer service positions in guest services, ticket sales, exhibits, agriculture and parking and traffic. Administrative jobs are also open in facilities, finance and production. The fair runs from June 7 to July 4.

DEAL MAKER

San Marcos resident Angela Jackson will be on CBS’s “Let’s Make A Deal” television show on May 29.

GOLDEN STUDENT

Keona Lee of Oceanside is one of 98 scholars inducted into Boston-based Emerson College’s Gold Key Honor Society.

GRADUATE

Gregory Lee Murphy Jr. of Carlsbad received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering from Harvey Mudd College.

FOR THE LOVE OF ANIMALS

The San Diego Humane Society is set to receive a $95,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in San Diego County.

RISING STARS

The Vista Chamber of Commerce awarded 17 students over $24,000 in college scholarships at the Rising Star of the Year event. Recipients included Khalif Kamil and Samantha Schwalbe of Mission Vista High School; Hieu Kelly and Brittany Martinez Martinez of North County Trade Tech High School; Javiyah Moliga of Vista Visions Academy; Ezra Oshima of Rancho Buena Vista High School; Josephine Ortega and Melissa Soria of Major Gen. Raymond Murray High School: Simarpreet Kaur, Jacqueline Jacobo, Harmanpreet Singh, Tevon Sesay and Mya Beecher of Guajome Park Academy; and Michelle Aguilar, Kimberly Delgado, Liam Jones and Evan Fogel of Vista High School.

HUMANITY AWARDS

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido and the San Diego Entertainment and Arts Guild in Rainbow are two of 21 new public humanities grantees that will receive $100,220 in funding through the Humanities for All Quick Grant program run by California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

KING OF THE JUNGLE

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has welcomed a new lion to the pride: Bo, a 7-year-old male African lion.

TOP SCHOLARS

Southern New Hampshire University named Reuel Wilson and Hengameh Bahadori of Oceeanside, Randy Williamson of Carlsbad, Westin Erdman of Escondido and Richard Betz of Camp Pendleton to the winter 2023 dean’s list.

MORE SCHOLARS

In addition to the dean’s list, Southern New Hampshire University also named several locals to the winter 2023 president’s list: Daniel Peck, Ryan Van Gorden, Huong Lassiter, Everson Kaaihue, Zachary Cleaves, Daniela Viccon Garcia, Zachary Stanfield, Freesia Farris, Jacqueline Rich, Sarah Harrison, Carter High and Kyle Philbrook, all of Oceanside; Georgena Luiso and Skyla Nelson of Carlsbad; Mechelle Head and Yvonne Shell of Vista; and Meredith Creteau of Encinitas.

HONOR SOCIETY

Andrea Volz of Encinitas was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Southern California.