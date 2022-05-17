Who’s News: 5/20/22

NEW OAKMONT COMMUNITY

Oakmont Senior Living has opened its new community, Santianna, at 2560 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad. The community has been created with a movie theater, fitness center with swimming pool, on-site beauty salon, fire pit, bocce ball and pickleball courts, workshops, classes and social programs among its amenities, and new industry standards design. Santianna is the latest in Oakmont’s Signature Living portfolio.

WATER CENTENNIAL

The San Dieguito Water District celebrated 100 years of service to residents of the city of Encinitas May 10, at a Centennial Celebration at the city community center. San Dieguito Water District has been serving coastal Encinitas since 1922, providing clean water to the communities of Leucadia, Old Encinitas, Cardiff and portions of New Encinitas; the remainder of Encinitas served by Olivenhain Municipal Water District.

SUCCESSFUL STUDENTS

• Libby Norlander of Carlsbad was inducted May 6 into Ohio Wesleyan University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.

• Neve Brown of Del Mar was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, all-discipline collegiate honor society.

• Melissa FitzGibbon of Oceanside received her degree from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on May 8.

• Salt Lake Community College recognized Crystal Guerra of San Marcos for earning a Certificate of Achievement in Certified Nursing Assistant.

• Shane Whittaker of San Marcos earned a bachelor of science degree May 7 from Concordia University, Nebraska.

• North County spring of 2022 graduates from Dixie State University included Drake Benner from Carlsbad, Hayden Helfrich and Isabel Helfrich from Encinitas, Lauryn Ward and Melanie Goetz from Oceanside and Curtis Nisbet and Megan Ward from San Marcos.

JAZZ STANDOUTS

The MiraCosta Music Department has received two 2022 Student Music Awards from jazz magazine, DownBeat. The MiraCosta Oceanside Jazz Orchestra, more commonly known as MOJO, was named the top large jazz ensemble in the community college category. In addition to MOJO being recognized, guitarist Adam White received an award for Outstanding Performance for a Jazz Soloist in the community college category.

TRI-CITY AWARDS

The Tri-City Medical Center External Affairs team took home 23 awards at the Health Care Communicators of Southern California’s Finest Awards May 8, including Best in Show. Director Aaron Byzak’s Op-Ed in the Coast News titled “Colorectal cancer awareness, screening saves lives” took home the gold award in the Op-Ed/Editorial Writing category.

DOGS CHANGE LIVES

Oceanside’s Canine Companions celebrated the graduation of 11 people May 7, as they formally received their new expertly-trained service dogs in a ceremony at Mission San Luis Rey, Oceanside. Graduation ceremonies represent the culmination of hard work, love and dedication of hundreds of people, including puppy raisers, instructors, volunteers, Canine Companions staff members and graduates. Each dog’s volunteer puppy raiser, who raised the dog for the first 18 months of the dog’s life, will formally hand the dog off to the graduate who will begin his or her journey toward a more independent life.

BASEBALL STANDOUTS

The Cal State San Marcos baseball team placed four on the 2022 CCAA Baseball All-Conference Team, the league office announced May 10. Earning second team honors for the Cougars were shortstop Luke Reece, starting pitcher Garrett Apker, utility player Ethan Rivera and third baseman Kevin Van Linge.

NEW BUSINESS IN VISTA

Businesses were welcomed to the Vista Chamber of Commerce including Path Finance Group, 170 Eucalyptus Ave. May 10; Legal Shield and Bay City Mechanical, 2401 Dogwood Way, May 13 and Sabor a Vida Cafe & Deli at 3:30 p.m. May 20 at 735 Shadowridge Drive, Vista.

COMMUNITY SHOWCASE

The Palomar College Foundation hosted its third annual Community Showcase at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido May 4, highlighting the 75th anniversary of the college. During the event, Star Rivera-Lacey was officially installed as superintendent/president of the college.

NEW PRESCHOOL

The Rhoades School in Encinitas announced that it will open a new preschool campus to accompany the school’s current elementary and middle school locations. The newly renovated school, which is scheduled to open in August 2022, will be enrolling children from 2½ old through pre-K.

NFCA STAR

Cal State San Marcos first baseman Paige Donnelly advanced to the exclusive 2022 Schutt Sports/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division II National Player and Pitcher of the Year Top 25, announced by the association May 9.