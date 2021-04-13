Who’s News: 4/9/21

‘NEW LOOK’ FOR HAIR SALON

After over 30 years in business the Beach Shack Hair Salon has gotten a facelift and a brand new look. Known for its quaint beachy feel, the Beach Shack has re-emerged into the community and we are so happy to continue serving Carlsbad Village with beautiful hair once more. We have your hair needs covered with balayage, highlights, hair color, precision cutting, clipper fades and even perms! Each stylist has their own set specialties and personality so come on in for some Good Vibes and Great Hair at the ‘Shack! Stop by at 510 Grand Ave., Carlsbad or call (760) 720-0327 for an appointment. For more info visit us at beachshackhair.com.

RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce reminds dining businesses of the American Rescue Plan Act, which establishes a $28.6 billion “Restaurant Revitalization Fund” within the U.S. Small Business Administration. Eligible recipients include: restaurants, food stands, food trucks, food carts, caterers, saloons, inns, taverns, bars, lounges, brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms, and more. The Chamber will be providing training to help prepare your business proper the documents needed for the application. Visit https://encinitaschamber.com/ or https://restaurantsact.com/rrf/.

NEW CHAIR FOR P2K

Promises2Kids’ (P2K) new Chair of its Board of Directors is Stephanie Brown. Brown is a Del Mar resident, on the board for five years, and currently serves as vice president of marketing and public relations for Manchester Financial Group. Promises2Kids is a local nonprofit that annually provides current and former foster youth in San Diego County with opportunities and guidance.

OMWD GETS GRANT

Olivenhain Municipal Water District has been awarded $500,000 in grant funding from United States Bureau of Reclamation for OMWD’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure project. The award was made available through USBR’s Water and Energy Efficiency Research Program for Fiscal Year 2021. As part of a multi-year plan, OMWD is converting customer meters to AMI technology.

DIEGUEÑO A DISTINGUISHED SCHOOL

Diegueño Middle School has been announced by the California Department of Education (CDE) as an honoree for the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program. A member of the San Dieguito Union High School District, Diegueño is honored for the fourth time since the California Distinguished Schools Program began in 1986.

FARRELL JOINS BOARD

Anne Farrell, chief philanthropy officer for the California Court Appointed Special Advocates Association, has been elected to the board of directors of the nonprofit Del Mar Community Alliance. Farrell, a Southern California native, has lived in Del Mar since 1986.

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Fallbrook’s Julie Reeder was named 38th Senate District’s 2021 Woman of the Year by State Sen. Brian Jones on March 24. Reeder is the president and publisher of Reeder Media and Village News Inc. Her publications provided combined information to help residents during the December 2017 wildfires that affected Fallbrook. The publications have also done extensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIRACOSTA SUPPORTS LGBTQIA

MiraCosta College has unveiled a powerful new, in-depth training program aimed at providing students, faculty, and professional staff the opportunity to learn best practices in supporting LGBTQIA students and their allies on campus, said India Pierce, MiraCosta College’s first LGBTQIA+ Equity Specialist.

VISTA GETS SANDAG GRANT

The SANDAG Board of Directors included the city of Vista in its $7.1 million to local agencies and non-profit organizations through the Specialized Transportation Grant program. The funded projects will expand mobility options for seniors and people with impairments throughout the San Diego region. Ten local agencies and nonprofit organizations were awarded funding for 30 projects and programs, which include shuttles and on-demand transportation, non-emergency medical transportation, volunteer driver programs, transportation information and referral services, and the purchase of new, accessible vehicles.

STEM SCHOLARSHIPS

IT security company ESET announced that applications are open for the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship. ESET will award $5,000 each to three women currently enrolled as graduate/undergraduate students and who major in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field. The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. May 5. Questions? E-mail [email protected].