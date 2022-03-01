Who’s News: 3/4/22

PALOMAR ON CAMPUS

Palomar College reopened its main campus in San Marcos and education centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook Feb. 22, as part of a plan to safely transition face-to-face courses that were temporarily taught online, back to the classroom. The spring semester began Jan. 31 with most classes in a virtual format due to the regional impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The transition to in-person learning and student services also included the college’s faculty and staff resuming on-site work.

PEACEMAKER AWARD

A North County program, HERE Now, designed to combat teen suicide was honored Feb. 24 with the eighth annual Peacemaker Award from the Rotary Club of Carlsbad. The Peacemaker Award was established by the Rotary Club of Carlsbad in 2015 and is given annually to a local organization that promotes peace and understanding by improving people’s lives and empowering them to succeed.

SMART COOKIES

• Melissa Thomas of Solana Beach was named to the College of Charleston fall 2021 dean’s list. Thomas is majoring in communication.

• Sarah Crane of Oceanside was named to the University of Mississippi’s fall 2021 honor roll.

• Kayla Rhoads, a nursing major from Oceanside, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University.

• Amanda Lien of Vista graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the fall 2021 semester.

ONE KITCHEN

O’side Kitchen Collaborative, a food services non-profit has changed its name to ONE Kitchen Collaborative. The rebrand effort includes a new name, logo, and website to better reflect its growth. As part of their expansion plans, OKC opened a second kitchen location, created new programming, more educational partnerships, products and more catering for events. One Kitchen Collaborative is a program of the 501C3 Nonprofit Feeding the Soul Foundation.

BIG GOLF WIN

Escondido’s Connor Williams earned another first place, firing scores of 71-72-72, to capture the Southern California PGA Junior Toyota Tour Cup at Oak Valley Golf Club in Beaumont, Feb. 19-21. San Diego’s Daniel Lyne finished second.

FEEDING OUR KIDS

The members of the Assistance League of North Coast raised more than $3,700 in February, to provide food to fill more than 500 backpacks for children who are deemed “chronically hungry” by their elementary school. By partnering with the North County Food Bank and their Food 4 Kids Backpack Program, the Assistance League of North Coast has expanded its service to meet the needs of disadvantaged children in Carlsbad, Oceanside and Vista. Each Friday afternoon, about 500 children in North County stop by the school office on their way home, to have their backpacks filled with kid-friendly food to ensure they will have something nutritious to eat during the weekend.

TOP WEALTH ADVISOR UBS

Wealth Management announced that Kalyn Maher Walker from the Carmel Valley office was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2022. Walker and her team focus on advising families on multigenerational wealth planning.

AUTHOR PUBLISHED

Encinitas resident and business owner Kami “Kay” Archinal has published her debut book, “i am Kami: my dance through darkness into light,” a raw look at one woman’s trauma and journey to help heal herself.

OCEANSIDE ANNUAL REPORT

The city of Oceanside released its Annual Report Feb. 21, an ensemble of highlights, accomplishments and initiatives in 2021. See the report here.

REGIONAL ART WINNERS

Three La Jolla Country Day School students were among the regional winners. Under Art, Asya Lyubavina, of Del Mar, earned a Gold Key for “The Flower and Pearl Diptych” in the Mixed Media category and Rachel Yang, of Carmel Valley, earned a Gold Key for “Jellyfish” and a Silver Key for “Fortune & Luck” both in the Drawing & Illustration category. Under Writing, Elinor Amir-Lobel, of La Jolla, earned a Silver Key for “Rapid Innovation” in the Journalism category.

BETTERBELL IS BACK

Founded by Jamie and Leslie Kaszer and patented in Encinitas, BetterBell’s first workout version was a viral hit and its 30-day Kickstarter has now been launched at the end of February. Visit abetterbell.com.

BOOTS ON THE STREET

On March 10, local firefighters will take to the streets for the Burn Institute Annual Firefighter Boot Drive. Hundreds of uniformed firefighters will be stationed at intersections across the county to collect donations for the Burn Institute’s fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services. If you do not catch a red light or see a firefighter on your commute, you can still donate here.

PET FOOD SHARED

Twenty-four pallets of pet supplies arrived at Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas Feb. 16 and were distributed in an hour to qualified pet rescue groups Feb. 17. The supplies from Chewy.com are donated through Rescue Bank® operated by Greater Good Charities.