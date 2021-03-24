Who’s News: 3/26/21

CCA WINS GARIBALDI BOWL

On March 6, students, Mason Holmes, Andrew Kuang, Eleanor Crotty, and Andrew Zhang, from Canyon Crest Academy in Carmel Valley won the Garibaldi Bowl, a regional ocean science academic competition that is part of the National Ocean Sciences Bowl. The Garibaldi Bowl, which was hosted by the University of San Diego, is part of a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge of ocean science disciplines. The Canyon Crest Academy team will join winners from 20 other regional bowls May 7 to May 17 for virtual NOSB finals. The team is coached by Erinn Eddingfield and Mary Holmes.

KABRA NAMED TO BOARD

Carlsbad resident Krishna Kabra is one of the new members of the San Diego Women’s Foundation board. Kabra is currently the executive director at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum.

SOUTHCOMBE POSITION

Kingdom Builder Foundation of Solana Beach announced the appointment of Ericka Southcombe of Carmel Valley to the position of executive director effective March 1. Southcombe replaces Mark Siem who has filled that role for the last three years.

TOP STUDENTS

— Caitlin Walker of Oceanside, has been named to the fall 2020 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

— Danielle McLean of Solana Beach, Evan O’Leonard and Rocco Polanco of Carlsbad, Keona Lee of Oceanside and William Edwards of Del Mar have been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester.

— Grant Collier of Rancho Santa Fe was recognized for academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

— Jessica Vos of Oceanside has been named to the provost’s list at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

— Audrey Ponder of Rancho Santa Fe has earned the fall 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University. Ponder is a molecular biology major and a graduate of Canyon Crest Academy.

BUSINESS SALES LEADER

Brightway Insurance, one of the largest Personal Lines independent insurance agencies in the U.S., presented husband-and-wife team, Brian and Lorrie Crumbaker, co-owners of Brightway, The Crumbaker Agency in Carlsbad, with the West Region Sales Leader award. The award goes to the Brightway Agency Owner in the region made up of California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, whose Agency sold the most new property/casualty business policies in the year.

NEW CHILDREN’S AUTHOR

Rancho Santa Fe children’s author Janet Lawless Christ has launched a book series amid the current pandemic encouraging parents to tackle the hard conversations with youngsters while supporting local nonprofits. Her book “Nugget the Nomad: Adventures of a Yoga Dog,” aims to help youth cope with struggles and change while also supporting local animal rescue, Thrive Animal Rescue.

OMWD DOES IT AGAIN

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors accepted at its March 17 meeting the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. The award was presented in recognition of OMWD’s budget for Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022. This is the 20th consecutive year OMWD has received this recognition.

CSUSM APPOINTS VP

California State University San Marcos President Ellen Neufeldt announced the appointment of the university’s next vice president of Finance and Administrative Services, Leon Wyden. Wyden will be responsible for overseeing a division of 240 employees with six subdivisions: administration, business and financial services, facilities development and management, human resources, the university police department and the CSUSM Corporation.

NEW GOODWILL STORE

Goodwill San Diego opened a new Escondido Store with a donation center and community employment center, 315 W. Washington Ave., Escondido March 24. The new site will include a Donation Center, Retail Store, and Community Employment Center. It will offer services are available online including one-on-one appointments with a career advisor in English or Spanish, Free workshops including Ace the Interview, Job Application, Resume Builder, Workplace Communication, and Conflict Resolution. Online shopping is available at shopgoodwill.com/sandiego/.

AIRLINE CHECK-IN SCAM

With the COVID-19 vaccine effort ramping up, people are starting to plan future vacations and work travel. For many frequent travelers, this preparation involves renewing their enrollment in Trusted Traveler programs, such as TSA precheck or Global Entry in the United States and NEXUS in Canada. Scammers are on to this trend! According to recent BBB Scam Tracker reports, con artists are creating lookalike websites in an attempt to trick you out of personal information and money.