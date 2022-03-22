Who’s News: 3/25/22

ROTARY CLUBS PICK FOR CRC

March 26, the Encinitas Rotary, the Encinitas Coastal Rotary, and the Del Mar Eco Rotary Clubs will join up to pick oranges for the Encinitas Community Resource Center, at the Lillian Rice Estate in Rancho Santa Fe. They expect to pick two full pickup loads of oranges. Thanks to the Lillian Rice Estate for providing these oranges free of charge.

SMART COOKIES

• Natalia Sarram of Carlsbad was recently initiated into the Hollins University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

• Caitlin Walker of Oceanside has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

SPEECH STARS

The American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch announced the winners of its recent Speech Trek contest. First place went to Sanjana Kumar, from Francis Parker School. Kelly Hu, of Torrey Pines High School, won second and third went to Grace Wheeler, of San Dieguito Academy.

WATCHING WATER

Project Clean Water is introducing Youth For Clean Water, a microgrant program for student-led teams that use science and/or engineering to address water quality in their local watershed. To pilot test the program, Project Aquascope from Canyon Crest Academy was given $500 to implement its idea. Students at local elementary and middle schools will examine a sample of stormwater using pH strips and a foldscope microscope.

TOP GOLFER

For the third time during the 2021-22 season, Cal State San Marcos’ Breann Horn has been named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Golfer of the Week. Horn was the top CCAA golfer at the Biola Eagles Invitational at The Grand Golf Club in San Diego the week of March 12.

BOOCHYARD OPENS

After a two-year delay, Local Roots Hard Kombucha opens its Boochyard Tap Room at 1430 Vantage Court, Suite 101 in Vista. Owned, brewed, and operated by cousins – Ryan White and Joe Carmichael – Local Roots will host a grand opening celebration from noon to 11 p.m. March 26. The all-day event will feature live music, giveaways, drink and food specials. For more information, visit www.LocalRootsKombucha.com.

WATCH FOR SCAMS

AARP California warns consumers to keep a watchful eye over bogus charities and scammers lurking in the background trying to take advantage of their generosity. Research charities before donating. It’s easy to do at sites like Give.org or Charity Watch. Charity scams typically start with a phone call, e-mail, text or social media post soliciting donations for the people of Ukraine. Scammers will use names similar to existing charities to gain consumers’ trust and will pressure consumers to act.