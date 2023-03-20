Who’s News: 3/24/23

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS

• Sophia Rotchford of Encinitas, Brianna Millican of Black Mountain Ranch and Jayce Jovero of San Marcos were named to Seton Hall University’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

• Adrien Cao of San Marcos and Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe earned faculty honors and Steffanie Yeung of San Marcos and Andy Yu of Encinitas earned dean’s list honors for fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

LOOKING FOR DIRECTOR

The Athenaeum School of the Arts, 1008 Wall St, La Jolla, is looking for a new director. Do you have a studio art background and a passion for education and team-building? Come grow fine arts education resources in San Diego for children and adults. Twenty-five hours per week with the possibility of full-time starting summer 2023. Pay range is $27 to $29 an hour. To apply, submit a cover letter and resume addressed to Christie Mitchell, executive director, at [email protected].

VOLUNTEER OF MONTH

Encinitas resident Cole Rahn was named February #Volunteerofthemonth at the USS Midway Museum in downtown San Diego. Rahn joined the Ship Restoration team in March 2019 and the museum’s outreach team later that year. His passion for history, combined with a background in restoring vintage bicycles, vehicles, and coin operated machines made him a perfect fit for the Ship Restoration team. Rahn has been hard at work restoring/repairing spaces, such as Ready Room 8, and doing basic electrical work, cleaning, and decks in preparation for exhibit build outs.

NEW SUSHI SPOT

The Forum Carlsbad welcomed Kaiseki Sushi to its lineup. The restaurant, the latest addition to the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group’s portfolio, opened March 17 at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad.

PLANT OF YEAR

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors accepted the California Water Environment Association San Diego section’s 2022 Plant of the Year Award for its 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility. The award acknowledges the plant’s accomplishments in regulatory compliance, innovative practices, cost-effectiveness, and superior plant operations.

LIFETIME OF SURF

California Surf Museum has announced that the four surfing greats named in 1965 by Duke Kahanamoku as charter members of his surf team, created to assist him as ambassadors of surfing — Joey Cabell, Fred Hemmings, Paul Strauch Jr. and Butch Van Artsdalen — have been named 2023 recipients of the Museum’s Silver Surfer Award, a lifetime achievement award.

PET FUN

Carlsbad Premium Outlets will be part of the “All Paws Lead to Carlsbad” initiative in partnership with Visit Carlsbad and more than 20 other local businesses. This pet-friendly program encourages visitors to enjoy their vacations with their four-legged friends.