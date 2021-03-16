Who’s News: 3/19/21

RESORT STAFF NAMED

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas has put its core executive team of seven members in place, working alongside General Manager Benjamin Thiele. The team includes Chef Claudette Zepeda; Bill McKinney, director of Food & Beverage; Robert Harter, director of Sales and Marketing; Jaime Klein, director of Leisure Sales; Michael Savastano, director of Operations; Emma Spencer, director of Spa and Wellbeing; Alex Gregg, Beverage manager and Chris Simmons, director of Outlets. The resort is set to open March 17.

NEW FAIRGROUNDS CEO

With unanimous support, the 22nd District Agricultural Association Board of Directors/Del Mar Fairgrounds appointed Interim CEO Carlene Moore to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Moore initially joined the staff as Deputy General Manager in February 2019.

CHAIRS AWARDED AT SALK

Professors Tatyana Sharpee of Carmel Valley and Satchin Panda have been recognized for their contributions and dedication to advancing science through research by being named to endowed chairs at the Salk Institute in La Jolla. Sharpee, named to the Edwin K. Hunter Chair, is a neurobiologist and data scientist who seeks to understand how the brain and other biological systems work to efficiently process signals from the environment and select the best actions. Panda, named to the Rita and Richard Atkinson Chair, is a biologist who explores the genes, molecules and cells that maintain the circadian timekeeping system.

SUMMER BALLET

La Costa Heights Elementary School student Ariel Asatryan has received a 75% scholarship to spend the summer working with The Joffrey Ballet. Also, Encinitas Ballet Academy student Sejal Janaswamy will spend her 2021 summer as part of the San Francisco Ballet Summer School.

EASTER’S COMING

Boomers Vista plans an outdoor, socially distanced Easter experience. On weekends through April 4, Boomers Vista will host an Easter event that includes pictures with the Easter Bunny, crafts, prizes, a QR code Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, and more. Guests can purchase discounted tickets at boomersvista.com.

OUTDOOR GRANTS

The San Diego Foundation is offering grant funding through the Opening the Outdoors Program to remove barriers and increase equitable access to the outdoors throughout the region. To be considered, eligible organizations must submit a proposal by April 19. While participation is not required in order to apply, interested nonprofits are encouraged to sign up for the informational webinar at 1 p.m. March 24 hosted by The San Diego Foundation. Register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/3l6zOmG.