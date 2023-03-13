Who’s News: 3/17/23

STAR OF STAGE

Alexa Poplawsky of Carmel Valley participated in the Emerson Stage Production “Mary, Sweet Mary” March 2-5 at the Greene Theater at Emerson College in Boston.

TOP STUDENTS

• Bryant University named Madison Scherner of Carlsbad to the fall 2022 dean’s list.

• The University of Mississippi announced Sarah Crane of Oceanside, Henry Vercoe of Carlsbad and Nathan Lesher, Sofia King, Gavin Ryder and Naomi Ryder, all of Solana Beach, were named to the fall 2022 honor roll.

• Named to the dean’s list at Biola University were Kameron Cole, Danielle Gmyr, Abigail Larson and Hannah Larson of San Marcos; Benjamin Fandey, Lydia Tkach, Hannah Richards, Katherine Fandey and Justin Moran of Carlsbad; Christopher Hall, Damien Torbit Jr, Caeli Willard and Helaina Hannan of Oceanside; Brandon Noah Ruiz, Matthew Lewis, Joshua Bundren, Madison Chang and David Johnson of San Diego; and Eliana Mihlik of Vista.

• Sydney Bourassa of San Diego made Emmanuel College’s dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

• Maria Clark of San Marcos, Ilona Eaton and Hannah Loly of Del Mar, Serena Herold of Encinitas and Lucas Polidori and Connor Kinney of Rancho Santa Fe were named to the Tufts University dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester.

NEW MURAL

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living will debut a new mural by artist Kathleen King-Page at Moonlight Mixer at 5:30 p.m. March 21 Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas.

HELP WITH TAXES

Did you make less than $60,000 in 2022? You may be eligible to have one of MAAC’s IRS-certified volunteers prepare your income tax returns at no cost to you. Their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team is available on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm at MAAC’s North Campus, 956 Vale Terrace Drive. Call 211 to make an appointment or visit sco.ca.gov/eo_vita.html.

KUDOS FOR GOLF COURSE

Encinitas Ranch Golf Course received the 2023 Regional Course of the Year award by the National Golf Course Owners Association for the country’s West Region. “It is a great honor,” said John McNair, chief operating officer.