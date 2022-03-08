Who’s News: 3/11/22

RISING STARS

The Vista Chamber of Commerce selected its February Rising Stars, including Diego Rios, Guajome Park Academy; Rebekah Christoffersen, Murray High School; Julian Bush Torres, Mission Vista High School; Takoma Kunz Rosario, Rancho Buena Vista High School; Noah Bailey, North County Trade Tech High School and Matt Draves, Vista High School. You can watch their speeches here.

ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS

Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary is enlarging its scholarship opportunities this year for high school seniors residing in Carlsbad. The scholarship team has enlarged the funding opportunities to include trade and technical schools. Students interested in construction, IT/technical, hospitality/culinary, are encouraged to apply. all high school seniors who live in Carlsbad or attend a high school in Carlsbad are eligible. The scholarship application and scholarship policy are presented at carlsbadhinoonrotary.org. Scholarship application deadline is March 30. Scholarships awarded in May.

LEAGUE SCHOLARSHIPS

The Assistance League of North Coast is offering scholarships to graduating seniors in Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside. To apply for a scholarship, go to http://alncscholarships.com. This year there are three additional special scholarships, two $2,500 for students who are committee to careers in STEM or business and the third is a $5,000 Meredith Fellows Future Teacher Scholarship. Applications are due on or before April 8. You can also contact the school counseling office or the scholarship chairperson at [email protected].

DISTRICT SCHOLARSHIPS

Vallecitos Water District invites local high school seniors and at both Palomar College and California State University San Marcos students to compete for up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts up to $1,000 per scholarship. Students may download an application package from vwd.org, or contact Chris Robbins at (760) 752-7120 or [email protected] to have the materials sent to them. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 29. Eligible students must live or go to school within the Vallecitos Water District’s service area.

RED CROSS MONTH

Join Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills. On March 23, you can also join the Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

NEW DAY PREP

Day Prep has just opened its seventh location, this time in La Costa in the Beacon center, 7750 El Camino Real, Carlsbad. Visit dayprep.com, call (858) 255 – 8135 or e-mail [email protected].

SPA EXPANDS

Aesthetic destination, Beauty Lounge Medical Spa, specializing in injectables, laser treatments, body contouring and innovative skincare treatments, has expanded to a brand new state-of-the-art facility three times the size of the previous location, now at 137 S. Las Posas Road, Suite 255, San Marcos. Visit beautyloungesanmarcos.com or call (760) 877-8747.

TOP STUDENTS

• California State University, Stanislaus congratulates Katarina Kulgeyko of San Diego and Calista Magemeneas of San Marcos for being named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.

• Students named to the dean’s list at Biola University included Natalie Kim of Encinitas; Jasmine Cacho, Andrea Martinez and Damien Torbit Jr of Oceanside; Griffin Douglass, Kate Krippner, Lily Journey, Benjamin Fandey, Katherine Fandey, Hannah Richards, Lydia Tkach, Zachary Reitmeyer and Shea Gebert of Carlsbad; Eden DeLaVara and Eliana Mihlik of Vista; Madison Chang, Joshua Bundren, Noah Herring, David Johnson, Allison Tan, Matthew Lewis and Ian Lam of San Diego; and Kameron Cole, Alexis Marion, Abigail Larson, Hannah Larson and Danielle Gmyr of San Marcos.