Who’s News: 3/10/23

NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK

Adrienne Falzon, a Rancho Santa Fe resident who has written several children’s books, recently spent time reading from her new release, “Olivia and the Sea Turtles,” and sharing her knowledge about sea turtles with elementary school students at the R. Roger Rowe School. Her appearance as part of the RSF School District’s Ocean Week programming, which is intended to promote environmental awareness among young learners.

STAR STUDENTS

• Ray Cheverton, Sarah Shin and Liliana Amato of Carmel Valley; Keona Lee and Isabelle Montez of Oceanside; Sarah Michelsen, Kathryn Yi and Rocco Polanco of Carlsbad; Will Shapiro of San Marcos; Paris McClung and Skylar Hutcheon of Rancho Santa Fe; and Huon Fitzpatrick of Encinitas were named to dean’s list for Emerson College’s fall 2022 semester.

• Taylor Peters of Carlsbad was named to the Le Moyne College fall 2022 dean’s list.

• Madie Hamblin of Oceanside was named to the Abilene Christian University fall 2022 dean’s honor roll.

• Sarah Crane of Oceanside; Nathan Lesher, Sofia King and Gavin Ryder of Solana Beach; and Henry Vercoe of Carlsbad were named to the University of Mississippi fall 2022 honor roll.

• Named to the University of Maryland Global Campus dean’s list for the fall semester were Mario Alba, Calvin Albright, Jeffrey Brown, Sarah Czech, Kianna Brown, Joshua Baptist, Brad Breaux, Christopher Desamours, Kyle Dougherty, Brian Fentress-Taglisferi, Anthony Figueroa, Adam Hamilton, Sarithy Kong, Joshua Kutcher, Jake Mettam, Jan Vincent Lopez, Rachell Murphy, David Nero, Sandra Newman, Bradley Noel, Lupe Ofa, Kevin Ohm, Francisco Ortega, Robert Parnell, Promyse Patterson, Roberto Penaherrera Reyes, Samantha Perez, Abimael Reyes Aguilar, Benjamin Smith, Viviana Tatum and Matthew Villanueva of Oceanside; Jaden Graham, Riphlei Martinez, Ela Uhuru of Camp Pendleton; Kaitlynn Hopkins, Ashtyn Lamb and Charles London of Vista; Martin Michel of Rancho Santa Fe; Jason Noble of Carmel Valley; and James Rose of Carlsbad.

NEW SPA SERVICES

Ocean Pearl Spa, at the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, officially reopened after undergoing an interior renovation and reimagination of its treatment and service offerings, including a new product partnership with local brand Skin Authority designed to enhance each guest’s overall wellness experience. The new features are aimed to enhance the spa guest’s experience with the reimagination of the venue including the remodeling of interiors and revamping of treatments and services.

SUMMER VOLUNTEERS

The Escondido Public Library is looking for enthusiastic teens, ages 14 to 18, who would like to volunteer at the library June 5 to Aug. 5. Applications are available beginning March 6 at the Youth Services Desk or [email protected].

ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS

Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary is opening its scholarship application period for high school seniors who live or attend school in Carlsbad. Scholarship applications are available on the club’s website, carlsbadhinoonrotary.org. Scholarship application deadline is March 29, 2023. All high school seniors who live or attend school in Carlsbad are eligible.

FUNDING SENIOR SERVICES

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal today to improve and expand services for senior citizens, in connection with San Diego County’s “Aging Roadmap.” Supervisors also directed Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer to suggest elements that can be incorporated into the roadmap.

POST OFFICE CLOSED

Retail operations at the La Jolla Village Post Office at 8861 Villa La Jolla Drive, have been temporarily shut down due to a damaged roof. The PO box area of the facility is still accessible and open to customers.

GALLERY ONLINE

Torrey Pines Gallery is online and featuring collaborations along the 101. It invites all to gaze upon art and nature by bringing the outside inside. The online gallery, “Nurtured by Nature,” is a new state of the art process that allows visitors to see what nature could look like in their own property’s interior for aesthetic pleasure and relief, instantaneously. Visit torreypinesgallery.com.