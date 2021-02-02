Who’s News: 2/5/21

HAWK WINS ‘FORTUNE’

On the new series “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” champion skateboarder and Carlsbad native, Tony Hawk, selected Feeding San Diego as his charity to play for, and won $173,800 for the organization. This donation will help Feeding San Diego. Hawk, a longtime supporter of Feeding San Diego, was one of the first guests on the show, alongside comedian Leslie Jones and actress Chandra Wilson. He raised funds for the nonprofit by solving a variety of word puzzles. In fact, it was the phrase “Fried Calamari” that earned him $100,000, toward the end of the game.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

If you are struggling to pay your rent due to a loss of income or COVID-19, CRC may be able to help. Rental assistance is available to residents of Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside and Solana Beach. Learn more and apply at: crcncc.org/housing-assistance.

TEXT 911 NOW AVAILABLE

Text 911 is now available in San Diego County. Call if you can, text if you can’t. Calling is still the fastest way to reach 911, but if you are in a situation where it is not safe to call, such as a domestic violence situation, text may be the safest option.

NCAA HONOR FOR CSUSM

Cal State San Marcos men’s soccer student-athlete Corbin Thaete has been appointed as the CCAA’s national representative on the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, serving through January 2024.

HEAR THE ROAR

In the sixth episode of The Roar, the topic will be “Inside CSUSM Athletics,” with Associate Director of Athletics Todd Snedden, Faculty Athletics representative Bennett Cherry and Assistant Director of Athletics for Academics, Compliance, Eligibility and Student Services David Nathanson. Listen to The Roar at https://csusmcougars.com/.

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS

• Cal State San Marcos Athletics put a department record 38 student-athletes on the 2020 CCAA Fall Academic Honor Roll. From men’s cross-country, Trevor Boaz, David Bonds, Austin Edwards, Cameron Reyes and Garrett Vasta. From men’s soccer, Jacob Johnston, Kevin Reyes, Juan Camilo Salazar and Corbin Thaete. From women’s cross-country, Lauren Allison Aipa, Aylin Beltran-Picos, Daria Bonds, Clarissa Garcia, Grace Handler, Makayla Jones, Marina McDonough, Ana Mercado, Luz Mercado, Sierra Roberson and Alyse Sibley. From women’s soccer, Kamaile Aluli, Sarah Aragon, Hannah Arcala, Yesenia Betancourt, Katie Connor, Emilee Garrett, Elin Hedstroem, Adria Jamieson, Devyn Kelley, Sierra Moore, Ashley Roskelly and Alyssa Sanchez and from volleyball, Kayla de los Reyes, Nicole Diggs, Micah Hébert, Kiora Ridgeway and Madison Turner.

• From the University of Alabama, Adam Cooper of Carlsbad received a Bachelor of Arts degree and Lauren Kostuke, of Carlsbad, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences.

• Samuel Adjei of San Diego earned a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University, Nebraska.

• At Miami University, Lindsey Maheu of Carlsbad, Karin Kupka of Oceanside, Emily Steward of Encinitas and Kera Young of San Marcos all graduated with Master of Arts degrees in biology.

• Springfield College in Massachusetts has named Breannah McCann from San Diego to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2020 fall semester.

• Mikaela Dougherty of Carlsbad was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2020 Dean’s List.

• Neve Brown of Del Mar has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.

• On the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the 2020 fall semester are Emily Midgley of Del Mar, a senior majoring in creative writing and theater, and Stephanie Milam of Carlsbad, a senior majoring in creative writing.

• Sydney Washburn, of San Marcos, has been named to the American International College Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

• Isabella Pettus of Del Mar has been named to the Dean’s List at State University of New York at New Paltz for the fall 2020 semester.

BEST AT MIRACOSTA

Edward Pohlert and Krista Warren Yagubyan were both awarded the Leon Baradat Service Award honoring outstanding MiraCosta faculty, one full time and one associate, annually. The 2020 awards were given virtually. The annual service award goes to faculty who have a demonstrated passion for teaching, counseling or library work and a dedication to students. They must also have demonstrated excellence beyond the classroom or primary work site.

LAS PATRONAS BLOOD DRIVE

Philanthropic organization Las Patronas hosted a community blood drive and presented a check for $73,000 to the San Diego Blood Bank to provide closing funding for the purchase of a new bloodmobile. Las Patronas has supported the San Diego Blood Bank for 27 years, donating more than $274,000. They have funded other bloodmobiles, equipment, and contributed towards SDBB’s disaster readiness fund in the past.

ETHICS SCHOLARSHIP

Students have navigated immense change during the past year, having to shift and cooperate to make online learning successful. These ethical behaviors often go unnoticed, but the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest believes they should be recognized with the Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship. To submit an application or to learn more, visit torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. Submissions are accepted through Aug. 15; winners will be announced at BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics celebration in the fall.

WHAT’S OPEN IN ENCINITAS?

Find the latest on which restaurants and businesses are now open in Encinitas at encinitas101.com.

SANDAG BACKS BROADBAND

The SANDAG Board of Directors adopted a resolution Jan. 22, to support increased broadband access throughout the region to help bridge the digital divide — the gap that exists between those with and without access to information and communications technology such as broadband, computers, and smart phones. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the issues caused by the digital divide, limiting people’s ability to work from home or participate in virtual classroom settings. More information at sandag.org.