Who’s News: 2/26/21

YOU SAVED THE SIGNS

Cardiff 101 was able to reach and exceed its goal to repair and restore the Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign, damaged by the high winds in February. It surpassed its goal, and the scope of this project will now include the sign at Birmingham and MacKinnon, and the sign at Chesterfield and San Elijo. Both signs were gifted to Cardiff 101, years ago, and were originally installed in the 1980s by the leadership of the Cardiff Town Council.

OUTSTANDING EDUCATORS

— Stephanie Milam, of Carlsbad, is serving as a peer counselor in the Hamilton College Counseling Center this semester.

— Carlsbad resident Lindsey Maheu, from Miami University’s Project Dragonfly, has published an original article, titled “Getting Students Outside with Five Steps to Reduce Plastic Use,” in Green Teacher, kid-tested ideas for fostering learning and inspiring action on environmental and other global issues.

Written by and for educators, Green Teacher is a quarterly magazine for those working with young people, aged 6-20. In the article, Maheu creates community action opportunities for her students. Maheu works as science teacher for Mission Hills High School.

DEAN’S LIST SCHOLARS

— Miami University recognized Daniel Renfield from San Diego and Joe Crotty and Mila Spengler from San Marcos on its 2020-21 dean’s list.

— Chloe Elaine Oyanguren of Oceanside was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania for the fall 2020 semester.

— Christian Griego, from Carlsbad, majoring in psychology, was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University.

— University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean’s list includes Oceanside’s Catie Pentlarge and Jessica Pentlarge, and Noah Martin Garcia, from Solana Beach.

— Ohio University named Maureen McGahee from Oceanside in the college of health sciences and professions and Chad Geddes from San Diego in the college of health sciences and professions, to its fall semester 2020 dean’s list.

— Katherine Potz has been named to New York’s Purchase College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Potz is studying dance, arts management.

— Seton Hall University named Annagrace Galleno of Carlsbad and William Neddermeyer of San Diego to the fall 2020 dean’s list.

— Busy Matthews and Dennis Li of San Diego, Justin Vaughn of Carlsbad and Jacob Lin and Lin Welsh of Encinitas, made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester.

— The University of Tampa named to its dean’s list Hannah Cosgrove of San Diego, majoring in education-elementary, and Jensin McLachlan of San Diego, majoring in nursing.

— Morgan Collazo, from Carlsbad, was named to Augustana College’s 2020-21 fall semester dean’s list.

AVIARA GETS FIVE STARS

Forbes Travel Guide announced its 2021 Star Awards Feb. 16, presenting Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa with a Five Star award. The resort is showcased with all of the Star Award honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

NEW ON BOARD

Palomar Health Foundation has named retired cardiologist Dr. G. Douglas Moir, to its board of directors for a three-year term beginning July 1. Moir has a long affiliation with Palomar Health, having previously served nine years on the Palomar Health Foundation board and four years on the Palomar Health Board of Directors, which oversees the healthcare district and its hospitals in Escondido and Poway.

NARCONON REMINDER

Narconon reminds friends and family to have a solid plan when you leave treatment, giving the recovering person the best possible chance at remaining clean. There must be a plan in place that the recovering person can follow without getting discouraged.

A person without a plan that has too much time on their hands is a recipe for disaster, and will eventually relapse. Filling that time with a structured environment and following their plan will greatly increase a person’s chances of being successful.

To learn more about having a plan after treatment go to narconon-suncoast.org/blog/the-importance-of-supportive-friendships-in-recovery.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction. Call for a no-cost screening or referral at (877) 841-5509.