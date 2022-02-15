Who’s News: 2/18/22

ECKERT REMEMBERED

There will be a ceremony to commemorate the life of longtime Vista resident and North County businessman Paul Eckert, at 4 p.m. March 3 hosted at The Vista Historical Society, 2317 Foothill Drive Vista. Bring memories and stories to share. Dinner will be served. In lieu of gifts or flowers, consider contributing to one of his favorite non-profits: New Haven Youth & Family Services, Vista Boys & Girls Club or the Vista Historical Society.

ROTARY RAFFLE

Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary is enlarging its scholarship opportunities this year to include trade or technical schools as well as colleges. To raise funds, the club organized a Scholarship Raffle that kicked off Feb. 14. First prize is $5,000. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100. Tickets may be purchased from CHNR Rotarians and by mail to the Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Foundation, PO Box 130175, Carlsbad, CA 92013. Those tickets will be mailed back to the purchaser. No online sales are possible. Further information is available at carlsbadhinoonrotary.org.

STAR STUDENTS

• Beau Bender of Carlsbad has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

• Presley Wollan of Rancho Santa Fe, a Trine University student, earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2021 term.

• Madison Scherner of Carlsbad and Ryan Ramirez of San Diego have been named to the Bryant University deans’ list for the fall 2021 semester.

• Gold stars were awarded to Ryan Craig of San Marcos and Christian Gunter of San Diego at The Citadel for 3.7 grade point averages or higher in the fall 2021 semester

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln students named to the deans’ list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year included Jeremiah Saguin of Carlsbad, Catie Anne Pentlarge of Oceanside and Noah Martin Garcia and Lucas Rowden of Solana Beach.

• Faith Fitzsimmons of San Marcos was named to the dean’s list at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester.

• The University of Utah named to the fall 2021 dean’s List: Annie Pugmire, Olivia Ford, Jake Locken, Cole Hanson, Jon Ulrich, Jenna Anderson, Colleen Haggerty, Drew Green, Charlotte Mungovan, Nina Okawa, Brooke Garvin, Jake Curran, Patricio Rojas, Harper Hughes, Kendall Mariano, Raja Caruso, Jaden Ferguson, Aaron Delgrande, Connor Brem, Cristian Haymes, Julia Durkin, Kai Stoffels and Alia Manuel of Carlsbad; Katie Prince, Ciro Valdez Garcia, Cole Dean, Billy Ohara, Trevor Hagen, Garrett Feldman and August Barnes of Encinitas; Ritu Shah, Mikayla Gagne, Kellen Bassler and Maximilian Heiskell of San Marcos; Clinton Alden and Griffin Alden of Del Mar; Sterling Snodgrass and Cameron Nelson of Solana Beach and Buffy Howe, Jon Locke and Zoey Haug of Oceanside.

KUSI PRODUCER SEARCH

Television station, known for its coverage of Oceanside, is interviewing for a new producer. Applicants must have at least 3 to 5 years of TV news producing experience. You can apply at kusi.com.

SPONSOR CRUISE NIGHT

Encinitas 101 Mainstreet is looking for Cruise Nights sponsors. The third Thursday of each summer month, from May through September, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., hot rods, foreign automobiles, classic cars and woodies line South Coast Highway 101 from D Street to K Street. There are sponsorship opportunities including stage and street sponsorship as well as booth rentals. E-mail [email protected] if interested.

GET THE SIGN

Encinitas 101 and locally owned Category 6 LED are offering an LED replica of the iconic Encinitas Sign. Perfect item for the Encinitas fan. Order now at category6LED.com. Free shipping in U.S.

PLAYER OF WEEK

After a weekend in which she posted back-to-back double-doubles while averaging more than 20 points per game, Cal State San Marcos’ Jordan Vasquez has been selected as the D2CIDA Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week for Feb. 6.

FOR CASA KIDS

The Golden Door wellness resort in San Marcos donated $50,000 Jan. 19 to Casa de Amparo to help provide shelter, residential services, trauma-informed therapy services, and transportation for youth who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. The Country Store features a variety of seasonal fruits, vegetables grown on the Golden Door property, as well as artisanal foods. All net proceeds are donated to charity.

HELPING PETS

Helen Woodward Animal Center has partnered with Meals on Wheels for the benefit of low-income seniors. The Center’s newest program, Lewyt Mobile Pet Health + Wellness, launched Feb. 11 at Meals on Wheels San Diego County, North County Services, 930 Boardwalk Street, Unit C, San Marcos.

SMUSD ENROLLMENT OPEN

The San Marcos Unified School District has opened school enrollment for all grades, including Transitional Kindergarten, or TK. The goal is to allow all 4-year-olds the opportunity to attend TK by the 2025-26 school year. This coming 2022-23 school year, TK is available to children who will have his or her fifth birthday between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023. SMUSD will offer half-day TK, with a morning option or afternoon option, at every elementary school. For more information on enrollment, visit smusd.org/enrollment.

MFCU AIDS FOOD BANK

Mission Fed Credit Union presented $20,000 to the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, earmarked for the North County Food Bank. The total includes a $10,000 end-of-year donation in 2021 from Mission Fed, plus $10,000 in a matching grant from Federal Home Loan Bank San Francisco.

COLLEGE HELP FOR VETS

Cal State San Marcos has joined a nationwide peer support program that has helped thousands of student veterans across the country. CSUSM has become one of 49 partner campuses for Peer Advisors for Veteran Education (PAVE), which connects incoming student veterans with those already on campus to help them navigate college life and ease the transition from the military to academia.

POETRY PUBLISHED

“Poetry: Heart and Soul,” a new book by Escondido author, Efrain Padilla, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. Visit the online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetry-heart-and-soul/.

BEER-IVERSARY

Join Culture Brewing Co., 111 S Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, to celebrate its ninth-year anniversary Jan. 19 from noon to 6 p.m. There will be 26+ beers on tap including two slushy beers and an Anniversary Can Beer release. Buy tasting card options and tasters with a Solana glass at the door.