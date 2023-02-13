Who’s News: 2/17/23

NEW DIRECTOR

Felicia Shaw is the San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition’s new executive director. She was SDRACC board chair when she left that post to become the first executive director of the arts advocacy organization, founded in 1989.

SUPER BOWL NAVY STAR

During the 2023 Super Bowl, Petty Officer 1st Class Veronica Scott, a native of Oceanside, California, documented the Super Bowl from the Navy’s point of view. Scott created and shared content during game day with already-established audiences through personal social media accounts. The coverage is part of the first-ever Navy Social Media Ambassador initiative to increase Navy awareness and audience engagement. For additional content, visit the Navy’s Super Bowl LVII feature page at dvidshub.net/feature/superbowllvii.

GREEN AWARD FOR CITY

The city of Encinitas was honored with the San Diego Green Building Council Sustainable Leadership Award for passing the first all-electric new construction building code in the San Diego region, making Encinitas the first in San Diego County. The ordinance, which eliminates installing natural gas infrastructure in new residential and commercial construction within the city limits, is a significant move towards creating cleaner and more sustainable communities.

SUMMER INTERNSHIPS

The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. The Vista Chamber will come the intern’s pay for up to 100 hours. Visit vistachamber.org/velocity-summer-internship-program/.

ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS

Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary is enlarging its scholarship opportunities this year for high school seniors in Carlsbad. The club will provide scholarship funds to students interested in trade or technical schools and all seniors who live in Carlsbad or attend a high school in Carlsbad are eligible. Visit carlsbadhinoonrotary.org. A fund-raising raffle is being held. Tickets may be purchased from CHNR Rotarians and by mail to the Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Foundation, PO Box 130175, Carlsbad, CA 92013. Tickets will be mailed to purchaser.

GOOD DOG

Expertly trained service dogs and their new handlers graduated from Canine Companions Feb. 10. Eleven new matches are made, including children and adults with disabilities and their new expertly trained service dogs. Volunteer puppy raisers, who raised the dogs for their first 18 months, formally hand the leash off to the recipient who will begin his or her journey toward a more independent life.

BE A SHERIFF’S VOLUNTEER

The Senior Volunteer Patrol of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station is recruiting volunteers for patrol duties in Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe. The members perform home vacation security checks, assists with traffic control, enforces disabled parking regulations, patrols neighborhoods, schools, parks and shopping centers, and visits homebound seniors who live alone. Interested parties should contact Ed Baer (703) 268-8873 or the Senior Volunteer office (760) 966-3579 to arrange an information meeting.

NEW LEUCADIA LEADER

Brad Hanson was named the new Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Board of Directors president. He is a member of many local nonprofits and serves on several boards including as a director and president of the Patrons of Encinitas Parks and a director of the Leucadia Arts and Cultural Foundation. He also serves as a commissioner on the Encinitas Parks and Recreation Commission.

TOP SCHOLAR

Braeden Bourne of San Diego was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean’s list for the fall 2022 term.

DIGITAL RESOURCES

The San Diego Futures Foundation provide resources that assist individuals and communities navigate our digital world with repurposed computers and educational programs that promote digital literacy. Learn more about this organization and the programs they offer at https://sdfutures.org/.

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY

Vista hosted a ribbon-cutting for its newest Little Free Library, Feb. 9 at Bub Williamson Park, 530 Grapevine Lane. Bub Williamson Park’s Little Free Library is provided by the San Diego County Library, and is sponsored by the Boys and Girls Club of Vista.

JOIN CLIMATE ACTION CORPS

California Volunteers Office of the Governor wants champions of climate action to apply for the California Climate Action Corps paid service program. California Climate Action Corps Fellows mobilize their communities through climate volunteer engagement, climate action and education service projects focused on urban greening, wildfire resiliency, and organic waste and edible food recovery. Go to ClimateActionCorps.ca.gov to learn more and apply.

TALKING GLOBALLY

Students at Santa Fe Christian School in Solana Beach are problem-solving on a global scale and collaborating with peers worldwide. SFC’s Upper School French class taught by Jenni Cattaneo, has a two-year partnership with a high school in western France. This year, her students are collaborating with their peers in France to create solutions to issues surrounding the fast fashion industry.

TOP GOLFER

Cal State San Marcos’ Madison Murr started the spring with a runner-up performance at The Valley Invitational to earn CCAA Women’s Golfer of the Week award for Feb. 1-7.