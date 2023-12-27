Who’s News: 12/29/23

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the fall dean’s list at their respective colleges: Emily Groom of San Marcos at the University of Sioux Falls; Ella Greupner of Encinitas, Siena Bacino of Rancho Santa Fe, Olivia Montgomery of Del Mar, Kaelen Frye and Kelly Iwasaki of Carlsbad and Anna Hatala of San Marcos at Belmont University.

CONSERVATION LEADERS

Sierra Lippert of Encinitas and Bonnie May of Oceanside earned their Master of Arts degrees in biology from Miami University in Ohio as graduate students in the Global Field Program and the Advanced Inquiry Program with the school’s Project Dragonfly program.

PACIFIC PARTNER

Lt. j.g. Adrian Salcido of Escondido is serving aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy as part of the Navy’s Pacific Partnership 2024 program.

RESIDENT ARTISTS

Ethan Chan and David Peña are artists in residence at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego’s Good Faith studio space. Each artist gets six months of studio space, financial support and the chance to present their work in an exhibition during the 2025-2026 season at ICA San Diego North in Encinitas.

EMERGING LEADER

Oceanside librarian Jillian Underwood-Jenkins was chosen as one of the American Library Association’s 50 librarians across the United States and Canada to participate in its competitive 2024 class of emerging leaders.

COMPUTER SCIENCE

MiraCosta College’s computer science program has been named as a verified program by the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation in recognition of their efforts to prepare students for careers in computing and engineering fields.

CATERING PARTNER

Oceanside nonprofit One Kitchen Collaborative is now the official catering partner of the San Diego Sockers. OKC works to reduce food waste and address regional food insecurity through partnerships with local businesses, farms and other organizations.

STUDENT WELLNESS

The Grauer School, an independent school in Encinitas, created a student wellness plan that focuses on compassionate communication, technology, substance use prevention and mental health. The school recently hosted cyber education specialist Lori Getz to speak with students about using technology to enhance their lives as part of the program.

ALL-AMERICAN

Cal State San Marcos sophomore defender Natalie Paulson was named to the 2023. Division II Academic All-America women’s soccer second team by the College Sports Communicators. She was named a first-team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and earned a third-team honor from the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association earlier this month.

QUALITY CARE

TrueCare is one of the top 20% of health centers nationwide that have earned the Health Center Quality Leader Silver badge from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.