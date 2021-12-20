Who’s News: 12/24/21

HOMETOWN HEROES

Is there a local business in Vista that you love and think deserve more recognition? Then nominate them for Heroes of Vista at form.jotform.com/212996197005058. Deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 3.

PALLIATIVE CARE GRANT

David Wang, M.D., a palliative medicine physician affiliated with Scripps Health, was recently accepted into Cambia Health Foundation’s Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program. As part of his selection, Dr. Wang will receive $180,000 in grant funding to lead an educational initiative to help first responders improve the care they deliver to patients on emergency calls. He is one of 10 palliative care leaders from across the United States selected for this year’s leadership group.

HOT CHICKEN

Retail Insite announced the lease of Dave’s Hot Chicken in the former Sushiya space in the Escondido Promenade, 1200 Auto Park Way, Escondido. Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels, and sides of house-made kale slaw, mac n’ cheese, and french fries. Don Moser, Jeff Drew and Matt Moser of Retail Insite represented the landlord, and Don Moser represented the Tenant in this transaction.

SKATEBOARDS DONATED

Magneto, a skateboard and longboard company in Carlsbad, ran a campaign with Bustin Boards in November where every purchase helped donate skateboards to Toys for Tots. The company will donate 432 children’s skateboards to Toys for Tots to the Marines Dec. 16, from its warehouse, 6131 Innovation Way, Suite 100, Carlsbad.

WARBY PARKER EYEWEAR

A Warby Parker store opened at The Forum at Carlsbad Dec. 23 offering optical and sun eyewear and a retrospective art book, “The Alphabet of ART at Warby Parker.”

BRONZED BUMS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bronzed Bums tanning salon with a ribbon cutting Dec. 22 at its 613 Westlake St., Suite 131, Encinitas location.

NEW DIRECTORS

Vista Irrigation District board of directors elected Marty Miller as its president and Paul Dorey as its vice-president for 2022 at its annual organizational meeting. Miller, who has served on the board of directors since 2008, represents division 1, which stretches from Gopher Canyon Road to Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. This will be the third time Miller has led the board since being elected.

TOP STUDENT

Hannah Burke of Oceanside was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Fall 2021 dean’s list. Burke is majoring in elementary education and special education.

30TH YEAR

Monterey Financial, 4095 Avenida De La Plata, Oceanside, celebrates 30+ years as part of the local business and philanthropic community. Monterey’s mission statement is about empowering every business with the ability to optimize their sales growth and cash recovery, and they are also invested in aiding and empowering their local community organizations to thrive as well.

TRANSPORTATION AWARD

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear was honored with the Norine Sigafoose Partner of the Year award presented by the San Diego-based Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation, or FACT, a nonprofit transit agency focused on helping seniors, persons with disabilities, veterans, and the income disadvantaged.

SAFETY FIRST

The American Red Cross of San Diego and the San Marcos Fire Department recently installed 208 free smoke alarms during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event on Dec. 11, at three mobile home parks in San Marcos.

GYM REOPENS

The 24 Hour Fitness La Costa club reopened Dec. 18 at 3409 Via Montebello, Carlsbad. The La Costa club will offer a hybrid experience combining group fitness classes, equipment, one-on-one training, as well as a variety of virtual fitness options.