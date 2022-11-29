Who’s News: 12/2/22

SUMMER GRADS

The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to Kevin Chu and Amy Jiang of Carlsbad and Tammy Hsu, Thomas MacKey and David Zhou of San Diego at the conclusion of summer semester.

FELLOWSHIPS AVAILABLE

State Sen. Patricia Bates has announced the availability of applications for the 2023-2024 California Senate Fellowship program. The program provides college graduates an opportunity to become full-time Senate staff members at the State Capitol in Sacramento for 11 months beginning in October 2023. Fellows are paid a monthly salary plus health, vision and dental benefits. They earn six units of graduate credit from Sacramento State for the academic portion of the program. For more information, or to apply, visit csus.edu/center/center-california-studies/capital-fellows. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 6, 2023.

ADOPT A SANTA LETTER

U.S. Postal Service’s Operation Santa Wish Fulfillment Program will kick into high gear Nov. 28 when benefactors can begin adopting Santa letters from the web site. The USPS Operation Santa program encourages children to create and submit their Santa wish list letters for potential “adoption” by anonymous gift givers. Details on how to write or adopt a Santa letter and a history of the program are available at USPSOperationSanta.com. Write to Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 12.

GRANT FOR MIRACOSTA

Strada Education Network selected MiraCosta College’s Biomanufacturing program to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in their region. MiraCosta College also will participate with Strada in a community of practice to learn from other select community college-employer partnerships around the country. Within the grant, MiraCosta College will collaborate with Sterogene Bioseparations and Open Biopharma Research and Training Institute Overview.

POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER

Encinitas Ballet is holding a Poinsettia purchase fundraiser, $18 per 6-inch pot. The purchase form is at https://tinyurl.com/3jafp8jb.

NEW AT INSTITUTE

Institute of Contemporary Art, Encinitas welcomes Jordan Karney Chaim to its curatorial team beginning Nov. 28. Chaim currently researches and writes about the intersections of art and community, focusing on emerging artists and institutional histories in the United States.

NEW BUSINESS

Brain Balance, a leading drug-free brain training program, designed to help adults and kids improve focus, behavior, social skills, cognitive performance, and emotional well-being, opens its third location in San Diego at 165 S. El Camino Real, Suite E in Encinitas.

FUNDS FOR ESCONDIDO

The North County Transit District announced the award of $240,000 from the Federal Transit Administration’s Pilot Program for Transit-Oriented Development Planning to advance NCTD’s development efforts at the Escondido Transit Center. This funding will study the feasibility of exchanging parcels of land with the city of Escondido near the Transit Center to enhance the amount of developable land at the site.