Who’s News: 12/16/22

‘KARMA CATS’

Kathleen Kastner of Encinitas launched her first children’s book, “Karma Cats to the Rescue,” Dec. 10. The book was written in memory of her own cats, Julian, Oliver and Noah, who she adopted from Rancho Coastal four years ago. The book is based on a true story and is for ages 4 to 8 years old. It can be purchased on amazon.com.

HAVE A SAY

Interested in joining one of Cardiff 101’s committees? Cardiff-by-the-Sea Town Council is looking for new committee members to represent Cardiff residents. Time commitments include monthly meetings and occasional events hosted by CTC. For more information, visit cardiff101.com/committees/#CTC-section. To apply, e-mail [email protected].

CITY COMMISSION SPOTS

The city of Solana Beach is currently seeking Solana Beach resident volunteers to fill 19 vacancies among its five local Citizen Commissions, appointed by the City Council of Solana Beach. Open commissions include Budget & Finance, Climate Action, Parks & Recreation, Public Arts and View Assessment. Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as official members of these appointed bodies. Applications are being accepted until 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. More Information, Applications, and contacts at cityofsolanabeach.org or City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach.

TOP SCHOLARS

• Ryan Craig of San Marcos was awarded gold stars for spring 2022 and was named to spring 2022 dean’s list at The Citadel.

• Katherine Fandey of Carlsbad was honored with membership into Epsilon Kappa Epsilon, Biola’s honors baccalaureate society.

YOUNG STAR

Arden Pala, a 13-year-old eighth-grader from San Diego, created his non-profit Kids4Sports when he was 11 with its programs to fund programs for the homeless, education, and more. For the holidays, he is bringing together hundreds of volunteers, from Girl Scouts to school kids and toddlers, in Escondido Dec. 10 to pack 1,000 Bags Of Hope to be distributed to the homeless.

GOLD MEDAL

Pacific Coast Spirits, independently owned, handmade, small batch craft spirits, recently announced that its California Blue Corn Whiskey won Gold Medal and Best of Category at the ADI 2022 International Spirits Competition. This is its fifth gold medal this year. The company celebrated its fourth anniversary in Oceanside over the weekend.

GOLF NEWS

Officials with the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour, a non-profit organization with the mission to prepare African Americans and other minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf, announced the 18-player field for the exclusive APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational. The kickoff to the APGA Tour’s 2023 season will include a collection of the top young minority professional golfers playing 36 holes, with the first round being played Jan. 28 on the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course and the final round Jan. 29 on the South Course.

BRAIN BALANCE

Brain Balance, a drug-free brain training program, designed to help adults and children improve focus, behavior, social skills, cognitive performance and emotional well-being, opens its third San Diego location at 165 S. El Camino Real, Suite E, Encinitas. For more information, call (858) 324-5545 or visit BrainBalanceSanDiego.com.

NEW AT PALOMAR

Palomar College welcomes a new assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction, Tina Recalde, who comes to San Marcos early in 2023 with 25 years of experience working in the California Community College system. As the new head of instructional services at Palomar, Recalde is stepping into the former position of Jack Kahn, who departed in July 2022 after nine years at the College.

HEALTHY DAY PARTNERS

Olivenhain Town Council partners with another Encinitas based non-profit organization, Healthy Day Partners, in hosting a Homegrown Hunger Relief donation station on the Germania Hotel front porch every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Help end hunger in the community by dropping off your excess garden produce in the Healthy Day Partners’ cooler for donation to local food pantries that help nourish neighbors in need. For more information, visit healthydaypartners.org.

FACE-LIFT FINISHED

Completing a $10 million renovation, the upscale oceanfront Hilton Garden Inn Carlsbad Beach announced Dec. 5, it has put its finishing touches on the refurbishment of all 161 guest rooms and suites, Coast 6450 restaurant, the pool area, outdoor lawn and patio area, front desk, exterior landscaping and meeting spaces.

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT

Stos Partners, a commercial real estate investment and management firm in Southern California, announced the $20 million acquisition of an 86,690-square-foot freestanding industrial building in Escondido near Interstate 5 and Highway 78. The transaction brings the firm’s total 2022 deal volume to nearly $300 million. With approximately 10,000 square feet of office space buildout, 11% of the total building square footage comprises dedicated areas including private business operations space, sound engineer testing space, a mechanics tool shop, and a racked storage area.