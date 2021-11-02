Who’s News: 11/5/21

NEW SAN ELIJO PROJECT

Ambient Communities announce the second-to-last phase of its San Elijo Town Center project in San Marcos, its master-planned development. This Phase consists of a 7,850-square-foot, neighborhood retail center, spanning two-stories. Three commercial suites will occupy the space. GC Dance Company dance studio and San Elijo Hills Veterinary Clinic have signed long-term lease agreements and the last space is currently in negotiation. For more information visit AmbientCommunities.com.

READ YOUR HISTORY

The Encinitas Historical Society is launching its newest chronologically documented history book, “Encinitas: Our History and People” with a book-signing from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 14, at the 1883 One Room Schoolhouse, at 390 West F St. The community is invited to stop by the Encinitas Historical Society booth at the Nov. 20 November Street Fair at Coast Highway 101 and F Street (west side).

INTERIM COFFEE OPENS

Interim Coffee has opened a 320-square-foot coffee stand, one block from the beach in Carlsbad Village. Partnering in the locally owned and operated venture are coffee pros John Herrmann and Raymond Orate, who worked together at San Diego’s Swell Coffee. The CEO of Swell was convicted of fraud in 2019, but the pair headed off to make their own coffee spot at 2943 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad. Orate credits Interim team member Fallon Rusing with lighting the fire to move into the retail business.

SCHOLASTIC HONORS

Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe earned the distinction of faculty honors for summer 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology, awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

NEW MISSION FED BRANCH

In celebration of the new branch at 2267 S. El Camino Real, Suite A, Oceanside, Mission Fed leadership presented YMCA Youth & Family Services (YFS) with a $1,000 donation.

UPGRADES AT BORDER

On Oct. 27, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in coordination with the North American Development Bank, has selected five environmental and public health projects to be implemented on both sides of the border in the California/Baja California border region through the new U.S.-Mexico Border 2025 program. The agency will award $ 332,724 for the programs, and an additional $505,825 will be matched by the recipient organizations. The projects meet the objectives of the U.S.-Mexico Border 2025 program: to reduce air pollution; improve water quality; promote sustainable materials management and waste management; and improve joint preparedness for and responses to environmental emergencies.

GRAND OPENING

The Synergy Coworking Centre 140 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido, will host its grand opening from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Synergy Centre Co-Works is a shared co-working space offering office rentals, conference rooms rentals, and collaborative workspace for creative individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners.

GRAUER SCHOLARSHIPS

Students who embody the Grauer School’s core values of compassion, resourcefulness and leadership – and have a demonstrated financial need – are invited to apply for a full, four-year scholarship to the independent, college preparatory school in Encinitas. To be considered, students must live in North County San Diego and be entering high school in the fall of 2022. The admissions and financial aid applications are available online on the school’s website. Applicants will be notified if they are selected to participate in a brief interview. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 1, 2022, and the scholarship will be awarded in mid-March. For more information, contact Tricia Valeski, Financial Aid Director, at (760) 274-2116, or [email protected].

FUNDRAISER FOR PALOMAR

The President’s Invitational Golf Classic, an annual tournament and fund-raiser hosted by the Palomar College Foundation, raised more than $170,000 with approximately 100 golfers participating at the Maderas Golf Club in Poway on Oct. 25.