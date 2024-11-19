Who’s News: 11/22/24

ATHLETE HONORS

Neleh Coleman of Oceanside is one of nine student athletes on the Angelo State University Rambelles soccer team to earn All-Lone Star Conference honors for their performances during the 2024 regular season.

APPRENTICE GRANTS

MiraCosta College was awarded over $3.6 million in grants dedicated to expanding and developing apprenticeship programs in several high-demand industries including life sciences, pharmacy technician planning, digital marketing and IT.

SAFETY GRANT

The Carlsbad Police Department was awarded a $201,500 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to supports its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. The grant will run through September 2025 to fund drunk driving, distracted driving, speeding and other enforcement operations.

LOCAL AUTHOR

North County resident Dr. Louise Stranger has recently published her fourth book, “Reflections on Aging from the Sunset Marquis,” offering her blend of professional wisdom and personal truth on aging, adventure and authenticity. The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

GYM FUNDRAISER

Local gym EōS Fitness, with locations in Encinitas and Oceanside, donated $110,000 to San Diego-based Challenged Athletes Foundation to show support for inclusive and active lifestyles.

NEW SHOP

Van De Vort, a boutique offering LA-inspired contemporary fashion, has opened at The Forum Carlsbad. The shop was founded in 2013 by fashion visionary Andrea Van De Vort.

SENIOR SUPPORT

The Escondido Community Foundation has launched its 2025-2026 annual grant cycle for local nonprofits proposing projects that will improve the social and economic wellbeing of seniors. The foundation is requesting letters of intent for proposals with an emphasis on elder fraud, social isolation and/or access to basic needs Grants range from $15,000 to $40,000. The letters of intent must be submitted by Feb. 3, 2025 no later than 5 p.m. at SDFoundation.org/apply.

BAR PRESIDENT

The San Diego County Bar Association has announced that environmental attorney Michelle A. Gastil will serve as the association’s president for 2025.

RESCUE MISSION

The San Diego Rescue Mission has formed its inaugural Board of Trustees, comprised of 12 couples who are business and community leaders in the region. The couples include: Candace and Vince Kasperick, Aimloan.com; Susan and Bill Hoehn, Hoehn Motors; Evone and Sam Attisha, Attisha Enterprises; Diane and Paul Saber, Manna Development; Annie and David Malcolm, Cal West Apartments; Sandy and Peter Mossy, Mossy Motors; Susan and Scott McMillin, Corky McMillin Companies; Cookie and Tom Sudberry, Sudberry Properties; Susan and Don Oliphant, DWO Enterprises; Jody and Jeff Bradley, Sudberry Properties; Sarah and John Cox, Equity Property Management; and Margarita and Philip Wilkinson, Wilkinson Enterprises.

OCEAN HOUSE

At a listing price of $75 million, Ocean House Del Mar is the area’s most expensive property on the market this year. The home is represented by local real estate expert Rande Turner.