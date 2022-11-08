Who’s News: 11/11/22

TIRELESS VOLUNTEERS

North County-based Girl Scouts San Diego volunteers were honored Nov. 5. From Carmel Valley, the Cookie Award went to Cindy Mayers, Cookie Cupboard and Carmel Valley Service Unit Cookie Coordinator. From San Marcos, the Volunteer of Excellence Award was given to Melinda Marks, Troop 1523 Leader, treasurer and cookie manager, San Marcos Service Unit treasurer and from Vista, Ginger Busto, Troop 1053 Leader earned an Appreciation Pin and the Friendship Award went to Generation Church.

REMEMBERING STORM

Ten years ago, when superstorm Sandy hit the East Coast, Azim Khan, AmeriCorps Program Coordinator at Oceanside High School invited everyone to reach out to students at Oceanside High School in Oceanside, New York, and the Pirates shared gestures of support, caring, compassion and concern. A thank-you video was sent a few months after the disaster from the New York OHS Sailors to the OHS Pirates. A link to the video is youtube.com/watch?v=QpvOTY9if0o.

NAME A HERO

Heroes of Vista 2023 is open for nominations. If you know of a business or non-profit that deserves to be recognized, nominate them for the 2023 Heroes of Vista. Nomination forms at https://form.jotform.com/222986316336159. Nominees must be current Vista Chamber members.

GREAT GRADS

North County students graduating from Ohio University in Summer 2022 included Grayson Lovelace of San Diego, Hannah Shull of Oceanside and Joshua Browne of Rancho Santa Fe.

STAR STUDENTS

North County students named to Biola University’s dean’s list in spring 2022 are Mya Bastien, Kameron Cole, Danielle Gmyr, Abigail Larson and Hannah Larson of San Marcos; Damien Torbit Jr, Jasmine Cachon, Emma Trueba, Helaina Hannan and Andrea Martinez of Oceanside; Griffin Douglass, Katherine Fandey, Hannah Richards and Lydia Tkach of Carlsbad; Natalie Kim of Encinitas; Eden DeLaVara, Eliana Mihlik of Vista and Joshua Bundren, Madison Chang, David Johnson, Matthew Lewis and Allison Tan of San Diego.

BEST FRIENDS

Expertly trained service dogs and their new handlers graduated from Canine Companions Nov. 4 at North Coast Church in Vista. 10 new matches are made, including children and adults with disabilities and their new expertly trained service dogs. Volunteer puppy raisers, who raised the dogs for their first 18 months, formally hand the leash off to the recipient who will begin his or her journey toward a more independent life.

FOSTER A PET

San Diego Humane Society is asking the community to provide temporary homes for pets as their shelters face space challenges and a high volume of incoming animals. To see pets available to be fostered and learn how to apply, please visit sdhumane.org/fosterpets.

FOUNDATION GRANTS

Carlsbad Charitable Foundation is offering its 2023-2024 grant cycle. CCF invites local organizations to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) specifically in Carlsbad that provide opportunities to invest, celebrate and enhance the community. Project areas of impact include health and human services, Arts and culture, Youth and educational programs and Environmental sustainability. LOI submissions must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022. LOI guidelines and directions can be accessed at carlsbadcharitablefoundation.org.

NEW COFFEE SPOT

Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, opened its first storefront location Nov. 1 at 10945 Vista Sorrento Parkway (across from Torrey Pines State Park). Founder Taylor Fields furnished with retro decor inspired by the Danish pop-art era of the 1950s. For more information, call (310) 210-0841 or email, [email protected].

TOY DONATION

On Nov. 10, Geppetto’s at The Forum Carlsbad hosted an anonymous donor and members of the U.S. Marine Corps as they selected items for a $80,000 toy donation to Toys for Tots.