Who’s News: 10/29/21

ANOTHER ‘FABULOUS’ BOOK

Oceanside author and book coach, Andrea Susan Glass, has published a new book “My Fabulous First Book: A Workbook Companion to Your Fabulous First Book.” Glass will be signing books at the Encinitas Holiday Street Fair Nov. 20. Her books are available on Amazon.

CLEVER KIDS

• Ashley Allen of Oceanside has been elected president of the Herpetology Club at the University of Findlay for the 2021-2022 academic year.

• Omicamy Myers of Oceanside has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for the first term of the 2021-2022 academic year.

• The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to Carolyn Burch of Rancho Santa Fe, master’s in sustainable energy and environmental management, and Anita Rao of Del Mar, master of science in computer science.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE REBATES

The Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee (MAAC) Electric Vehicle Access Program, headquartered in Vista, is providing the opportunity for low-to-moderate income residents to purchase an electric vehicle, improve their credit score and save money. Anyone in San Diego County is welcome to apply. MAAC has partnered with BQuest Foundation to offer almost $2 million in low interest rate loans for the purchase of electric vehicles. Income-eligible San Diego County residents who apply could receive up to $11,000 in grants and rebates.

FLYING PIG

Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen is now open daily for lunch and dinner at their new location at 509 Mission Ave., this fresh, farm to table, scratch house restaurant – and Oceanside hot spot – is back to serve up Southern-inspired favorites, owners Roddy and Aaron Browning stick by their philosophy of “fresh food, not fast food.”

TIME FOR BRUNCH

Encinitas restaurant Herb & Sea, 131 D St., Encinitas, is launching Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Nov. 7. For reservations, visit herbandsea.com/.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

TrueCare, a nonprofit health care provider, in North County San Diego, announced Oct. 18, a new program for rental assistance. To qualify, applicants must show an inability to pay their rent by documenting a loss of income and lack of assets because of COVID. The program, in partnership with the county of San Diego, provides renters up to two months’ rent, including a security deposit, for a maximum of $7,000. In addition, rental assistance for small landlords will financially assist landlords who own fewer than five rental units that have unpaid rent for three months or longer. For more information, renters should call or text (760) 736-6734 or e-mail [email protected]

MORE FOOD DONATIONS

Feeding San Diego, a hunger relief and food rescue organization, is preparing for an increase in food donations starting in the new year, as local businesses begin to comply with Senate Bill 1383. As outlined by the new law, starting on Jan. 1, 2022, certain businesses that generate food waste will be required to start donating the maximum amount of surplus edible food fit for human consumption to hunger relief organizations like Feeding San Diego. The bill creates two tiers of businesses that must comply, with the first tier including supermarkets, grocery stores, food service distributors, and wholesale food markets. According to the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle), landfills are the third largest source of methane in California, and organic waste in landfills emits 20% of the state’s methane.

FUTURE OF LIBRARY

Escondido Public Library invites you to help plan the future of its public library by participating in an online survey available through Nov. 17. Visit escondidolibrary.org/strategicplan to participate.