Who’s News: 10/22/21

GARDEN CLUB GRANTS

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites neighborhood community-based, non-profit (501c3) organizations to request grant funding. Grant applicants may request up to $10,000 for proposed use. The deadline to submit applications is Dec. 1. To apply or for any questions, contact Natalie Kaczur at [email protected] or at (858) 951-1885.

PHI KAPPA PHI HONORS

Catherine Ames of Carlsbad and Quan Nguyen of San Diego, both at University of Southern California, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi on Oct. 12. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

NICELY DONE

Upper Iowa University announced Molly Barker of Oceanside, has graduated cum laude meritum with a bachelor of science in nursing.

DEAN’S LIST

• North County students on the dean’s list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus included Alexander Akimov, Aljon Cruzada, Larisa James, Connor Burge, David Velasco, Mark Anthony Martinez, Hugo Concha, Jake Mettam, Taffarol Wedderburn, Johnathon Barnes, David Carlson, Theodore Swieczkowski, Roman Khrystin, Alfred Negron, Brian Moran, Richard Bryan, Horace Jackson, Brad Breaux, Tylor Arnett and Thiara Espinosa Simons, all of Oceanside. Others included Joseph Arruda of San Marcos, Katie Poznanski of San Diego, Forrest Toor and Ashtyn Lamb of Vista and Ethan Knowles of Carlsbad.

• Biola University dean’s list for spring 2021 included Sophia Bucelli, Emily Tkach, Jeffrey Woolson Jr, Kate Krippner, Kimberly Krzewski, Lydia Tkach, Griffin Douglass, Katherine Fandey and Lily Journey, all of Carlsbad; Kameron Cole, Hannah Larson, Lindsey Gilbert, Danielle Gmyr and Anna Van Otterloo, all of San Marcos; Eden DeLaVara and Eliana Mihlik of Vista; Helaina Hannan, Samantha Russell, Damien Torbit Jr and Marion McMullen, all of Oceanside; Hannah Litts, Natalie Kimand and Ethan Merritt of Encinitas, and Ian Lam, Madison Chang, Joshua Bundren, Andrew Etzweiler, Jonathan Chan, Jane Kania, Logan Kightly, Kyra Simmonds and Allison Tan of San Diego.

CITADEL RINGS

Local cadets who received The Citadel class rings Oct. 13 include Christopher Morden of Vista and Grant Collier of Rancho Santa Fe.

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE

Freshman Abriana Schwartz of San Marcos was named 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete at Hiram College.

NEW THEATER DIRECTOR

New Village Arts theater named Rae Henderson as the company’s new managing director effective Oct. 1, and Joy Jones as the new associate artistic director in charge of education and community outreach, as of Sept. 13. Henderson came to NVA after several years serving as the Membership Director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Carlsbad.

GRAND OPENING

Did you know “Boujee” means luxurious in lifestyle, yet humble in character? Blessed & Boujee Boutique inspires women to shop confidently. Its grand opening celebration was Oc. 16 at 4171 Oceanside Blvd, Suite 102, Oceanside. The new Boujee Boutique offers accessories, shoes, gifts and stylish clothing for all women, including those with curves.

TOP TEACHERS 2021-22

San Diego County Teachers of the Year included Laura Reyes of Central Elementary School, Escondido Union School District and Xye Sanders of César Chávez Middle School, Oceanside Unified School District.

QUICK WINTER CREDITS

Cal State University San Marcos’ upcoming Winter Intersession offers accelerated courses that are open to the public. During Winter Intersession, students from other universities, high school seniors and individuals in the community can register for courses without being formally admitted to the university. Students can earn up to four credits in as little as four weeks. The class schedule is available at csusm.edu/. Registration opened Oct.18 for CSUSM students and opens Oct. 25 for the public.

RUNNER OF WEEK

Cal State San Marcos men’s cross country runner Shea Vavra collected his second CCAA Cross Country Runner of the Week honor Oct. 11. Vavra placed third out of 233 runners at the Lewis Conference Crossover in Illinois Oct. 9, with a time of 24:25.80 in the 8K race.