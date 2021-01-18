Who’s News: 1/22/21

CONGRATS TO GRADUATES

Madison Berman of Oceanside earned a master of education degree and Jessica Alva of Carmel Valley earned a master of education in the fall 2020 semester at from Concordia University, Nebraska.

NICELY DONE

• MiraCosta Community College student Askar Bashirov is a recipient of a 2020 Study California Scholarship. Recipients are selected on the basis of academic ability, financial need, and leadership qualities. Scholarships were awarded Dec. 31, 2020.

• Kaelan Taylor of Oceanside, majoring in aeronautical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University in New York.

• Bucknell University named Tatym Racz from Encinitas; Chris Phelan from Oceanside; Alex Burch from Rancho Santa Fe; Carly Irvine from San Marcos; Brendan Egan, Allison Zhang and Renee Shahnazarian from Carmel Valley, to its dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of 2020-21.

• Carl Ash from Encinitas has been named to DePauw University’s Fall 2020 dean’s list.

• Gabrielle Russell of Oceanside has qualified for the Fall 2020 President’s List at Chadron State College in Nebraska.

• Libby Norlander of Carlsbad has been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University in Ohio.

• Alexandria Rohrbaugh of Carlsbad was named to the Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.

• Mara Davis of Oceanside has earned Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Maryland.

• Nolan Booher of San Marcos was recognized on the president’s list at Culver-Stockton College in Missouri, for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

• Rachel Medina of Carlsbad was named to the Vermont Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year.

NO SENIOR ALONE GRANTS

The No Senior Alone initiative, of the San Diego Seniors Community Foundation has distributed several grants to the San Marcos Senior Center: $14,910 for Connecting Seniors with Technology; Oceanside Senior Center: $15,000 for Digital Cafe, a program to provide equipment, instruction, and support to improve virtual connection for seniors; Escondido Senior Center: $3,000 to provide holiday decor for 200 isolated older people or gift a poinsettia to place in their homes with a handwritten holiday card and Del Mar Community Connections: $2,500 to deliver greenery arrangements and gift bags containing word puzzles, books, and sweet treats to 70 isolated seniors.

BE A JR. PGA CAPTAIN

The deadline is approaching to register as a PGA Jr. League captain. The countdown is to Jan. 21, to register as a captain for the 2021 season. Parents are looking for healthy and responsible activities for their children – be their game changers this year and help them stay emotionally and physically healthy. Register at pgajrleague.com/.

LAWSUIT FOR PERMIT FEES

Restaurant owners in San Diego are filing a class-action lawsuit against the state and the county aimed at recouping the money spent on state and local fees, including liquor licenses and health permits. The legal action is a result of restaurants across the state facing unprecedented challenges to stay open and maintain cash reserves amid new operating restrictions in the COVID-19 era. Plaintiffs just filed lawsuits in San Diego, Orange, San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles Counties.

WATT PRESIDENT OF OMWD

Board director Larry Watt presided over Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s first meeting of 2021 as president. OMWD’s board elected to Watt for a third term as president. Initially appointed to the board in 2011, Watt represents Division 2 of OMWD’s service area, which includes portions of the cities of Carlsbad and Encinitas.

HOME INSTEAD HIRING

Home Instead, a provider of in-home senior care, is hiring 25 permanent part-time and full-time positions in Vista to accommodate the growing number of adults age 65 and older, who desire to age at home where they feel safe and most comfortable. For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, visit HomeInstead.com/careers.

NEW EATS IN DEL MAR

The Del Mar Village Association welcomed new Del Mar restaurant openings, including Del Mar Seaside Grill at 1328 Camino Del Mar; Monarch Ocean Pub at 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 322; Villaggio Ristorante at 1201 Camino Del Mar Suite 101 and Westbrew at 1435 Camino Del Mar, Suite D

GENMARK HAS GOOD YEAR

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a Carlsbad-based provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, provided preliminary operational and financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Total revenue for 2020 is expected to be approximately $171 million, representing an increase of approximately 95% over 2019.

NEW GOODWILL SITE

Civic Community Partners announced Jan. 8, the closing of a $9 million New Markets Tax Credit investment with Goodwill Industries of San Diego County to finance a new retail store and community employment center in Escondido. At 315 W. Washington Ave., the project will transform a former Rite Aid into a retail store that will receive and sell used goods and have a new employment center to assist those with barriers to employment and provide training and job placement assistance.

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

The U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza, announced Jan. 11 the launch of Ascent, a first-of-its-kind, free digital e-learning platform geared to help women entrepreneurs grow and expand their businesses. Ascent has content such as tips on preparing and recovering from disasters, strategic marketing and business financial strategy development. Visit Ascent.SBA.gov to register for free access.

GUITARIST HAS NEW BOOK

Encinitas resident and Taylor Guitars artist Alex Woodard has published a new book, “Living Halfway,” a journey through time, reflective of readers tired of the modern happiness culture. The book is available at parallel33publicrelations.com/alex-woodard.

RESORT GETS VERIFIED

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa, 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, has become Sharecare Health Security Verified with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place.