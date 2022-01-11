Who’s News: 1/14/22

GO FOR GAME ON

Operation Game On will resume its golf lessons for combat-wounded veterans in mid-February. Register now at OperationGameOn.org. The 14th Annual Golf Classic is scheduled for April 4, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

NO SPECTATORS AT CSUSM

The Cal State San Marcos Department of Athletics is temporarily suspending spectator attendance for men’s and women’s basketball games due to the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in San Diego County. This temporary suspension includes Jan. 27 vs. San Francisco State and Jan. 29 vs. Cal State Monterey Bay.

STAR STUDENTS

• Catherine Vanderpool of Carlsbad, secondary education-English major, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont.

• Haley Johnson of Oceanside, a junior studying medical humanities, made the Harding University dean’s list the fall 2021 semester.

• Libby Norlander of Carlsbad has been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

• Gabrielle Russell of Oceanside was named to the dean’s list for fall 2021 at Chadron State College in Nebraska.

• Chloe Elaine Oyanguren of Oceanside was named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania’s Edinboro University for the fall 2021 semester.

SMALL BUSINESSES GRANTS

If you own a business in Vista and encountered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic now is the time to apply for our COVID-19 Grant Program. Visit vistachamber.org/small-business-covid-19-grant-program/.

NEW VISTA BUSINESSES

Upcoming Vista Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cuttings for new businesses include:

• The Classical Academy at 10 a.m. Jan. 18, 2022 University Drive, Vista

• BioLife Plasma Services at 9 a.m. Jan. 19, 1960 Hacienda Drive, Vista



• Direct Professional Cleaning at 1 p.m. Jan. 19, 410 S. Santa Fe Ave., Suite 201, Vista

• Frontline Careers at 3 p.m. Jan. 26, 170 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista

• Minuteman Press of Oceanside at 1 p.m. Jan. 28, 4065 Oceanside Blvd., Suite D, Oceanside.

CYBERSECURITY CLASSES

The city of Vista and the San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence have partnered for a free cyber awareness and security education program that will be available to all Vista small businesses with fewer than 100 employees. The virtual program is anticipated to begin in January and last for 90 days. For details, visit cityofvista.com/Home/Components/News/News/6399/3255.

BUSINESS IN CARDIFF

New Cardiff 101 members for 2022 include:

• Falling Waters Landscape, specializing in residential landscape design & construction.

• The Braincare Performance Center, utilizing Wave Neuro’s technology to provide tools and insight for tracking and improving mental wellness and cognitive performance.

• Caves Wine Shop, an online wine retailer based in Encinitas at caveswineshop.com.



SAN MARCOS AUTHOR

“Sled,” a new book by San Marcos author Jay Carde, has been released by RoseDog Books. The book is a tale of a masterful toymaker who braves a snowstorm on Christmas Day to deliver his toys to the children of a small mountain village. For more information, visit rosedogbookstore.com/sled/.

BETTY WHITE CHALLENGE

Rancho Coastal Humane Society reminds you of the Betty White Challenge to donate $5 to an animal shelter or pet rescue on what would have been her 100th birthday Jan. 17. You don’t have to limit your donation to $5 and you don’t have to wait until Jan. 17. Simply write “In honor of Betty White” in the Comments section when you donate online at sdpets.org.