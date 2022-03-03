Who, what and where of 2021 NFL quarterbacks

You will definitely need a refresher course after the NFL’s free agency begins March 16, especially at the quarterback position. So, here is a final look at all 32 quarterbacks last season:

QB Years Yards Pct% TD’s INT

Tom Brady 22 5,316 67.5 43 12

Aaron Rodgers 17 4,115 68.9 37 4

Justin Herbert 2 5,014 65.9 38 15

Joe Burrow 2 4,611 70.4 34 14

Patrick Mahomes 5 4,389 66.3 37 13

Josh Allen 4 4,407 63.3 36 15

Kyler Murray 3 3,787 69.2 24 10

Matthew Stafford 17 4,886 67.2 41 17

Dak Prescott 6 4,449 68.8 37 10

Derek Carr 8 4,804 68.4 23 14

Ryan Tannehill 10 3,734 67.2 21 14

Russell Wilson 10 3.113 67.8 25 6

Kirk Cousins 10 4.222 66.3 33 7

Lamar Jackson 4 2,882 64.4 16 13

Jalen Hurts 2 3,144 61.3 16 9

Matt Ryan 14 3,968 67.1 20 12

Mac Jones R 3,801 67.6 22 13

Jimmy Garoppolo 8 3,810 68.4 20 12

Teddy Bridgewater 8 3,052 66.9 18 7

Carson Wentz 6 3,563 62.4 27 7

Jameis Winston 3 1,170 59.0 14 3

Tua Tagovailoa 3 2,653 59.4 16 10

Jared Goff 6 3,245 67.2 19 8

Baker Mayfield 4 3,010 60.5 17 13

Daniel Jones 3 2,428 64.3 10 7

Ben Roethlisberger 18 3,740 64,5 22 10

Taylor Heinicke 6 3,419 65.0 20 15

Justin Fields R 1.870 58.9 7 10

Davis Mills R 2,664 66.8 16 10

Trevor Lawrence R 3,641 59.6 12 17

Sam Darnold 4 2,527 59.9 9 13

Zach Wilson R 2,234 55.6 9 11

Now get ready for the NFL quarterback sweepstakes. Tom Brady and Big Ben are gone (retired?) for now. No fewer than eight quarterbacks will change teams. Will Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay? Jimmy G is out in San Francisco. Carson Wentz is being trade-baited.

Teddy Bridgewater won’t be returning to the Broncos, possibly Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be moved and so will Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Baker Mayfield is a big question mark in Cleveland.

Who’s going to replace Big Ben in Pittsburgh? Brady in Tampa Bay? How about the season’s second-year quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford going from the worst to the best and throwing 41 TD passes only to be bested by the G.O.A.T. Bills QB Josh Allen, who is looking every bit the part of a champion.

Three QBs throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes. Five rookie play callers and only Mac Jones’ Patriots make the playoffs.

Look for many changes as we head to next season. The 2021 NFL season was epic this year, especially the playoffs and the instant classic between AFC rivals Buffalo and Kansas City. Here’s to next year!

Join us at 9 a.m. Saturday on The Mightier 1090 AM ESPN Radio! Read more “Inside Information.”