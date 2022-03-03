The Coast News Group
NFL quarterbacks: Raiders QB Derek Carr
Raiders QB Derek Carr could be gone from Las Vegas by next season. Courtesy photo
Who, what and where of 2021 NFL quarterbacks

by Felix Taverna15

You will definitely need a refresher course after the NFL’s free agency begins March 16, especially at the quarterback position. So, here is a final look at all 32 quarterbacks last season:

QB                        Years    Yards    Pct%   TD’s   INT
Tom Brady             22       5,316     67.5     43      12
Aaron Rodgers      17        4,115     68.9    37        4
Justin Herbert        2        5,014     65.9    38      15
Joe Burrow             2        4,611      70.4    34      14
Patrick Mahomes   5        4,389     66.3   37      13
Josh Allen               4        4,407     63.3   36      15
Kyler Murray           3        3,787      69.2    24     10
Matthew Stafford  17       4,886      67.2    41     17
Dak Prescott          6         4,449     68.8   37     10
Derek Carr              8         4,804     68.4   23     14
Ryan Tannehill       10        3,734     67.2    21      14
Russell Wilson       10        3.113      67.8    25      6
Kirk Cousins           10       4.222      66.3   33      7
Lamar Jackson       4        2,882      64.4   16     13
Jalen Hurts             2         3,144      61.3    16     9
Matt Ryan              14        3,968      67.1     20   12
Mac Jones              R         3,801       67.6    22   13
Jimmy Garoppolo  8         3,810       68.4    20   12
Teddy Bridgewater 8        3,052      66.9    18     7
Carson Wentz         6        3,563       62.4   27    7
Jameis Winston      3        1,170        59.0    14   3
Tua Tagovailoa        3        2,653       59.4   16   10
Jared Goff               6        3,245       67.2    19    8
Baker Mayfield        4        3,010       60.5    17   13
Daniel Jones           3        2,428       64.3   10    7
Ben Roethlisberger 18     3,740       64,5    22   10
Taylor Heinicke        6       3,419       65.0    20   15
Justin Fields            R        1.870       58.9    7     10
Davis Mills               R        2,664       66.8   16   10
Trevor Lawrence    R         3,641       59.6   12   17
Sam Darnold          4         2,527       59.9    9   13
Zach Wilson          R          2,234       55.6    9   11

Now get ready for the NFL quarterback sweepstakes. Tom Brady and Big Ben are gone (retired?) for now. No fewer than eight quarterbacks will change teams. Will Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay? Jimmy G is out in San Francisco. Carson Wentz is being trade-baited.

Teddy Bridgewater won’t be returning to the Broncos, possibly Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will be moved and so will Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Baker Mayfield is a big question mark in Cleveland.

Who’s going to replace Big Ben in Pittsburgh? Brady in Tampa Bay? How about the season’s second-year quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford going from the worst to the best and throwing 41 TD passes only to be bested by the G.O.A.T. Bills QB Josh Allen, who is looking every bit the part of a champion.

Three QBs throwing more interceptions than touchdown passes. Five rookie play callers and only Mac Jones’ Patriots make the playoffs.

Look for many changes as we head to next season. The 2021 NFL season was epic this year, especially the playoffs and the instant classic between AFC rivals Buffalo and Kansas City. Here’s to next year!

Felix Taverna is a columnist and radio talk show host covering an array of topics, including sports, horse racing at the Del Mar Racetrack, entertainment, music, restaurants, bars and promoting North County communities and lifestyles. Email tips and story ideas to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @felixtaverna.

