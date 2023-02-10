Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Davis, 38, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 30 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for appropriating lost property.

Bruce, 57, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 31 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances.

Arzola, 42, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Fireside Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim, Heritage Watch and Clock Services, reported stolen watches ($2,900), stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($1,500), and stolen silver ($800).

Castro, 33, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Foreside Street, Oceanside, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating his parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:54 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Sea View Court, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,500).

Mills, 36, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Hacienda Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 1:08 a.m. on Feb. 2 at El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, Rancho Santa Fe Pharmacy & Spirit Shoppe, reported stolen bills and coins ($1.00) and stolen miscellaneous items ($1.00).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 2 at San Elijo Boulevard, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim reported stolen bills and coins ($58,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Avenida Flores, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen bills and coins ($70), a stolen purse ($250), stolen keys ($800), stolen miscellaneous items ($233), and a stolen communication device ($250).

Petrich, 46, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Georgia Street, San Diego, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for stolen property.

Biloudeau, 38, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 3 at El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for stolen property and resisting a peace officer.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an armed robbery at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Via Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim reported stolen bills and coins ($80) and a stolen backpack ($150).

Peralta, 26, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Encinitas Boulevard, Lazy Acres, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 3 at 15th Street, Jimmy O’s, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, Right Aid, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($100).

Petrich, 44, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Georgia Street, San Diego and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony against another agencies warrant.

Sheriff deputies responded to a call for a residential burglary at 12:44 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Winterhawk Lane, Encinitas. The female and male victims reported a stolen ring ($13,000), earrings ($14,700), two watches ($500), bills and coins ($500), and miscellaneous jewelry ($2,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for assault with a weapon at 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Scripps, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen wallet, knife, and miscellaneous items.

Hansen, 27, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Death by Tequila, South Coast Highway 101, San Diego, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail for disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 10:43 a.m. on Feb. 5 at La Granda, Rancho Santa Fe. Sheriff’s deputies found a rifle.

Zerboni, 38, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas for possessing controlled paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 6:14 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Del Mar Shores, Solana Beach. The male victim reported two damaged car windows ($500).

Jones, 46, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 31 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Rosebay Drive and Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen cell phone ($1500), miscellaneous music equipment ($250), and a stolen skateboard ($100).

Hill, 51, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Clay, 32, was arrested at 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Valley Parkway, Escondido Transit Center, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating his probation.

Moisant, 42, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Scott Street and Business Park Drive, Vista, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Mingione, 37, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Benet Road, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on

For the latest crime reports in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, please visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports. For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out Daily Arrest Logs. Read more local crime news here.