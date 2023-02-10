The Coast News Group
Weekly crime reports: Encinitas arrest reports, Weekly Crime Reports: Solana Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar crime Sheriff Department Weekly Arrests Report
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
CitiesCrimeCrimeCrimeCrimeDel MarEncinitasNewsRegionSolana Beach

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Isabella Stearman394

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Davis, 38, was arrested at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 30 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for appropriating lost property.

Bruce, 57, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 31 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances. 

Arzola, 42, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Fireside Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim, Heritage Watch and Clock Services, reported stolen watches ($2,900), stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($1,500), and stolen silver ($800).

Castro, 33, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Foreside Street, Oceanside, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating his parole. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:54 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Sea View Court, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,500). 

Mills, 36, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Hacienda Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 1:08 a.m. on Feb. 2 at El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, Rancho Santa Fe Pharmacy & Spirit Shoppe, reported stolen bills and coins ($1.00) and stolen miscellaneous items ($1.00). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 2 at San Elijo Boulevard, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim reported stolen bills and coins ($58,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Avenida Flores, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen bills and coins ($70), a stolen purse ($250), stolen keys ($800), stolen miscellaneous items ($233), and a stolen communication device ($250).

Petrich, 46, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Georgia Street, San Diego, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for stolen property. 

Biloudeau, 38, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. on Feb. 3 at El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for stolen property and resisting a peace officer. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an armed robbery at 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Via Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim reported stolen bills and coins ($80) and a stolen backpack ($150). 

Peralta, 26, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Encinitas Boulevard, Lazy Acres, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 3:05 a.m. on Feb. 3 at 15th Street, Jimmy O’s, Del Mar. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 9:24 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, Right Aid, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($100). 

Petrich, 44, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Georgia Street, San Diego and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony against another agencies warrant. 

Sheriff deputies responded to a call for a residential burglary at 12:44 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Winterhawk Lane, Encinitas. The female and male victims reported a stolen ring ($13,000), earrings ($14,700), two watches ($500), bills and coins ($500), and miscellaneous jewelry ($2,300). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for assault with a weapon at 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Scripps, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen wallet, knife, and miscellaneous items. 

Hansen, 27, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Death by Tequila, South Coast Highway 101, San Diego, and was booked at San Diego Central Jail for disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 10:43 a.m. on Feb. 5 at La Granda, Rancho Santa Fe. Sheriff’s deputies found a rifle. 

Zerboni, 38, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Leucadia Boulevard, Walmart, Encinitas for possessing controlled paraphernalia. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 6:14 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Del Mar Shores, Solana Beach. The male victim reported two damaged car windows ($500). 

Jones, 46, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 31 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Rosebay Drive and Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen cell phone ($1500), miscellaneous music equipment ($250), and a stolen skateboard ($100). 

Hill, 51, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant. 

Clay, 32, was arrested at 8:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Valley Parkway, Escondido Transit Center, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating his probation.

Moisant, 42, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Scott Street and Business Park Drive, Vista, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant. 

Mingione, 37, was arrested at 1:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Benet Road, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on

For the latest crime reports in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, please visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports. For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out Daily Arrest Logs. Read more local crime news here.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Isabella Stearman is an intern crime reporter at The Coast News. She is a junior at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas. Isabella is bilingual and has written for the school newspaper, The Mustang. She also volunteers for the nonprofit BOOST and St. Andrews Food Pantry.

Leave a Comment