Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for June 13 through June 20 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Qaahir Baylor, 27, was arrested at 10 a.m. on June 13 at College Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 5:05 p.m. on June 13 at North Rios Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 20, reported stolen cash ($1,900).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:36 p.m. on June 13 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 48, reported stolen cash ($671).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 1:05 a.m. on June 13 at Lake Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 57, reported a damaged four-door sedan ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:50 p.m. on June 13 at Village Run N, Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($1,495).

Adriel Ramos, 27, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on June 13 at Briggs Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1 p.m. on June 13 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 18, reported stolen a credit card, cash ($11), an ID card ($25), and a Vera Bradley wallet ($25).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 9:27 a.m. on June 14 at Burgundy Road, Encinitas. The male victim, a store, reported stolen unidentified power tools ($1,500), and Dewalt power tools ($6,200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:19 p.m. on June 14 at Windsor Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 57, reported stolen cash ($1,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:39 a.m. on June 14 at Haymarket Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported stolen a Roubaix Comp bicycle ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 9:40 a.m. on June 15 at 7th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 79, reported stolen a four-door sedan ($25,000).

Cheyenne Torres-Trujillo, 25, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on June 15 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Jeff Blankenhorn, 42, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 11:54 a.m. on June 15 at College Blvd., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 3:52 p.m. on June 15 at Mill Cumbres, Solana Beach. The male victim, 34, reported stolen a van ($1,000).

Omar Garcia Reyes, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:20 p.m. on June 15 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Anthony Cartelli, 33, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 12:56 p.m. on June 15 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Elisha Menna, 36, was arrested at 7 p.m. on June 16 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

John Sanchez, 58, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. on June 16 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Rogelio Rocha, 21, was arrested at 11 p.m. on June 16 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The female victim, 19, and the male victim, 19, reported damaged an iPhone 11 ($600).

Hermelindo Solis, 36, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. on June 16 at Valley Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant of another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 10:03 p.m. on June 16 at North Lane, Del Mar. The male victim, 83, reported stolen an ID card ($1), a passport ($1), a checkbook ($5), cash ($80), two pairs of rings ($200), and a Nikon camera ($300).

Jyles Choukri, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, possession for sale narcotic substance at 11:59 p.m. on June 16 at East I St., Encinitas.

Stephanie Collier, 58, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. on June 17 at Spindrift Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony battery on a person. The victim, 58, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 6:57 a.m. on June 17 at 200 Star Jasmine Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 21, reported stolen social security card ($1) and a purse ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 9:19 a.m. on June 17 at Seabright Lane, Solana Beach. The female victim, 45, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($73) and a two-door sedan ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:20 p.m. on June 17 at 11th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 51, reported stolen two credit cards, an ID card ($25), a bag ($100), miscellaneous items ($200), cash ($500), a iPhone 12 ($750), and a four-door sedan ($25,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:49 p.m. on June 17 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 38, reported stolen three credit cards, miscellaneous papers, a wallet, cash ($18), miscellaneous clothing ($20), an ID card ($32), miscellaneous items ($1,300), and a purse ($3,000).

Heather Heathman, 42, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. on June 17 at Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Richard Green, 71, was arrested at 4:22 p.m. on June 19 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony burglary (residential).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:06 a.m. on June 18 at 2nd St., Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($1,500) and an utility vehicle ($7,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:07 a.m. on June 18 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen five liquors ($168).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4 p.m. on June 18 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported stolen a bicycle ($2,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 10:37 p.m. on June 18 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a company, reported stolen a truck trailer ($5,000).

Cameron Dunn, 22, was cited and released for a misdemeanor shoplifting at 3:30 p.m. on June 19 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($48).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:52 p.m. on June 19 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 61, reported stolen five credit cards, an ID card ($25), one Makita power tool ($300), a Skil power tool ($400), three hand tools ($700), one unknown power tool ($1,000), two General and Electric tool ($1,900).

Ruben Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:55 p.m. on June 19 at Del Mar Fair, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Joshua Casper, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 5:35 p.m. on June 20 at Oceanside Harbor, Oceanside.

Nathaniel Pounds, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 8:47 p.m. on June 20 at Aliso Creek Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.