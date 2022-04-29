Weekly Crime Report: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for April 18 through April 25 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 12:12 p.m. on April 18 at South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 28, reported stolen two credit cards and cash ($50).

Melissa Baliff, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, under the influence of substances, and shoplifting at 11:52 a.m. on April 18 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, a store, reported a stolen Monster energy drink ($1.5).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:14 p.m. on April 18 at South Coast highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two IDs, a Sentinal 46cm bicycle ($5,299), and a Core Evo bicycle ($7,599).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:42 p.m. on April 18 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a stolen duffle bag ($120).

William Schneider, 38, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on April 18 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Shea Botkiss, 25, was arrested at 8 a.m. on April 19 at Puerta Del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe, on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:19 p.m. on April 19 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 62, reported a stolen Murf bicycle ($2,500).

Brandon Olascoage, 25, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:14 p.m. on April 20 at South Tremont St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:32 a.m. on April 20 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen an Air Pod ($200), miscellaneous Makita tools ($300) and miscellaneous Dewalt tools ($600).

George Stanley, 59, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 11:30 p.m. on April 20 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad.

David Deleon, 38, was cited and released for a felony on other agency’s warrant at 12:16 p.m. on April 20 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:25 a.m. on April 20 at Lower Lake Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported a stolen four-door sedan valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:19 a.m. on April 20 at El Montevideo, Rancho Santa Fe. Ten male victims reported stolen 18 miscellaneous tools valued at $26,228.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:47 p.m. on April 20 at South Lane, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 75, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($240).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 12:02 p.m. on April 20 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 50, reported stolen cash ($970).

Christian Brown, 46, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 2:48 p.m. on April 21 at Garrison St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 2:44 p.m. on April 21 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 53, reported an Isabella Flore purse ($288).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:17 a.m. on April 21 at Halia Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 44, reported stolen cash ($50).

Jeshua Lech, 18, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on April 21 at 26th St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:33 p.m. on April 21 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported a stolen North Face backpack ($100) and an HP computer ($1,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 5:04 p.m. on April 21 at Hernandez St., Solana Beach. The male victim, 43, reported damaged two wheels ($370).

Sam Hapgood, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, and possession of controlled substance prescription at 8 p.m. on April 21 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas; Roland Hapgood, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 8 p.m. on April 21 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas; Loren Renteria, 24 was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance prescription at 8 p.m. on April 21 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas. The victim, unknown, reported stolen miscellaneous items and checks ($3,100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 7 p.m. on April 21 at Robley Place, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported stolen cash ($398).

Sequoia Cope, 19, and Antonio Torres Guillen, 20, were arrested at 3:30 p.m. on April 21 at Balboa Ave., San Diego, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony received known stolen property. The female victim, 33, reported a stolen speaker ($200), Ona bag ($250), DJI camera ($350), Canon camera ($3,500), MacBook ($5,000), and miscellaneous items valued at $8,625.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 8:02 a.m. on April 22 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,528).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor burglary (vehicle) at 8:58 a.m. on April 22 at North Acacia Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 27, reported stolen miscellaneous papers ($40) and a Chortau camera ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, a vehicle at 9:58 a.m. on April 22 at Ocean St., Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported stolen two credit cards and cash ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 8:08 p.m. on April 22 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a flashlight ($19), electronic components ($24), miscellaneous items ($30), and six bottles of liquor ($175).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony theft at 12:09 p.m. on April 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 73, reported stolen 14 pairs of rings ($7,018).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 8:47 p.m. on April 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen two hats ($58).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential, at 1:17 p.m. on April 22 at Tattenham Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 56, reported a stolen bicycle ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11:23 a.m. on April 22 at Edinburg Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 53, reported a stolen four-door sedan valued at $12,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 5:23 p.m. on April 22 at Jensen Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 75, reported a stolen four-door sedan valued at $10,000.

Vernon Raikoglo, 65, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances for sale and transferring controlled substances at 11:36 p.m. on April 22 at La Costa Ave., Encinitas.

Rodolfo Hernandez, 30, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on April 23 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Rene Felipe, 28, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. on April 23 at El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Manuel Rivadeneyra, 47, was arrested at 6 p.m. on April 23 at Cole Ranch Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Devan Rook, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 10:17 p.m. on April 23 at De La Valle, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:25 p.m. on April 24 at Edinburg Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 57, reported stolen automotive parts ($5,000).

Sean Bobo, 18, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. on April 24 at Rico, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:11 a.m. on April 24 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen Pathfinder bicycle ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 4:50 p.m. on April 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,178).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 11:32 p.m. on April 24 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 23, reported stolen an Asus computer ($1,300), Apple watch ($1,000) and backpack ($50).

Victor Ramirez, 51, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and driving while with a suspended driver’s license at 4:02 a.m. on April 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Christopher Pappageorge, 53, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:48 p.m. on April 25 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Colton Generaux, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and a felony bench warrant at 6:06 p.m. on April 25 at Avenida Encinitas, Carlsbad.

Jeremiah MacDonald, 49, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. on April 25 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

